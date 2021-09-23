×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Gigi Hadid Sports One of Spring 2022’s Top Shoe Trends at Max Mara During Milan Fashion Week

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
GigiHadid
Gigi Hadid’s Best Street Style Looks
Gigi Hadid’s Best Street Style Looks
Gigi Hadid’s Best Street Style Looks
Gigi Hadid’s Best Street Style Looks
View Gallery 57 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gigi Hadid led the charge at Max Mara’s spring ’22 runway show during Milan Fashion Week.

The model’s latest runway look was a smooth blend of casual meets traditional, consisting of an oversized dark blue denim jacket and mini skirt, which featured numerous white contrast stitching details. The Max Mara spring ’22 set was worn over a black bandeau and briefs set, and completed with a thin black headband.

Gigi Hadid, Max Mara, Milan Fashion Week, silver sandals, double denim, headband, Spring 2022
Gigi Hadid walks the Max Mara Spring ’22 runway show during Milan Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Agostino Fabio / MEGA

On the footwear front, the fashion muse sported a pair of what is becoming one of next spring’s biggest shoe trends: the fisherman sandal. With wide leather straps and a rounded toe in metallic silver, Max Mara’s take on the footwear include a T-strap and wooden block heels to give it a slight gladiator feel.

Related

Gigi Hadid Struts in a Silky Robe, Metallic Thong & Silver Stilettos for Savage x Fenty Show

Milan Fashion Week Spring 2022: Everything You Need to Know

Prada Plans to Host Dual Runway Shows in Milan and Shanghai

Gigi Hadid, Max Mara, Milan Fashion Week, silver sandals, double denim, headband, Spring 2022
Gigi Hadid walks the Max Mara Spring '22 runway show during Milan Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Agostino Fabio / MEGA

Gigi Hadid walks the Max Mara Spring ’22 runway show during Milan Fashion Week.

Gigi Hadid, Max Mara, Milan Fashion Week, silver sandals, double denim, headband, Spring 2022
Gigi Hadid leads a group of models for the finale of Max Mara’s Spring ’22 runway show.
CREDIT: Agostino Fabio / MEGA
Gigi Hadid, Max Mara, Milan Fashion Week, silver sandals, double denim, headband, Spring 2022
A closer look at Hadid’s sandals on Max Mara’s Spring ’22 runway.
CREDIT: Agostino Fabio / MEGA

Hadid’s Max Mara runway look wasn’t the only matching denim moment of the model’s busy day. She also sported a classic blue denim jacket and jeans while leaving Alberta Ferretti’s Spring ’22 runway show. The decidedly more casual set was paired with classic white Converse sneakers, as well as dark sunglasses with gold frames.

Gigi Hadid attends the Alberta Ferretti fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week MFW in Milan in September 22, 2021. 22 Sep 2021 Pictured: Gigi Hadid. Photo credit: Roma / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA789385_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gigi Hadid leaves the Alberta Ferretti Spring ’22 runway show during Milan Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Roma / MEGA
Gigi Hadid attends the Alberta Ferretti fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week MFW in Milan in September 22, 2021. 22 Sep 2021 Pictured: Gigi Hadid. Photo credit: Roma / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA789385_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gigi Hadid leaves the Alberta Ferretti Spring ’22 runway show during Milan Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Roma / MEGA
Hadid’s shoe choices typically veer on the casual side. She frequently wears sneakers by Nike, Puma and Reebok, which she collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. However, Hadid’s also known for wearing show-stopping heels, especially pointed-toe pumps, boots, and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti for formal occasions.

This year has been an impressive one so far for the Maybelline muse, who’s been learning the joys of parenting with her daughter Khai. The model opened and closed Versace’s fall 2021 show earlier this spring — her first since giving birth — and appeared on the cover of the March issue of “Vogue.” She’s also kept busy during Fashion Month, most recently appearing in Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Vol. 3” runway show, which begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video on September 24.

While Gigi Hadid’s Max Mara pair is not available yet, you can still get in on the fisherman sandal trend for yourself in these similar pairs.

fisherman sandals, bernardo
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Bernardo Sasha Sandals, $218.

fisherman sandals, zara
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zara

Buy Now: Zara Fisherman Sandals, $129.

fisherman sandals, jeffrey campbell
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Jeffrey Campbell Arminius Sandals, $68 (was $135).

Check out the gallery to see Gigi Hadid’s best street style looks over the years.

joor Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Preps Digital Passport for the Hybrid Trade Show Era

JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad