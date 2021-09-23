Gigi Hadid Sports One of Spring 2022’s Top Shoe Trends at Max Mara During Milan Fashion Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gigi Hadid led the charge at Max Mara’s spring ’22 runway show during Milan Fashion Week.

The model’s latest runway look was a smooth blend of casual meets traditional, consisting of an oversized dark blue denim jacket and mini skirt, which featured numerous white contrast stitching details. The Max Mara spring ’22 set was worn over a black bandeau and briefs set, and completed with a thin black headband.

Gigi Hadid walks the Max Mara Spring ’22 runway show during Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Agostino Fabio / MEGA

On the footwear front, the fashion muse sported a pair of what is becoming one of next spring’s biggest shoe trends: the fisherman sandal. With wide leather straps and a rounded toe in metallic silver, Max Mara’s take on the footwear include a T-strap and wooden block heels to give it a slight gladiator feel.

Gigi Hadid leads a group of models for the finale of Max Mara’s Spring ’22 runway show. CREDIT: Agostino Fabio / MEGA

A closer look at Hadid’s sandals on Max Mara’s Spring ’22 runway. CREDIT: Agostino Fabio / MEGA

Hadid’s Max Mara runway look wasn’t the only matching denim moment of the model’s busy day. She also sported a classic blue denim jacket and jeans while leaving Alberta Ferretti’s Spring ’22 runway show. The decidedly more casual set was paired with classic white Converse sneakers, as well as dark sunglasses with gold frames.

Gigi Hadid leaves the Alberta Ferretti Spring ’22 runway show during Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Roma / MEGA Gigi Hadid leaves the Alberta Ferretti Spring ’22 runway show during Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Roma / MEGA Hadid’s shoe choices typically veer on the casual side. She frequently wears sneakers by Nike, Puma and Reebok, which she collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. However, Hadid’s also known for wearing show-stopping heels, especially pointed-toe pumps, boots, and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti for formal occasions.

This year has been an impressive one so far for the Maybelline muse, who’s been learning the joys of parenting with her daughter Khai. The model opened and closed Versace’s fall 2021 show earlier this spring — her first since giving birth — and appeared on the cover of the March issue of “Vogue.” She’s also kept busy during Fashion Month, most recently appearing in Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Vol. 3” runway show, which begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video on September 24.

