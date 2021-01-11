Gigi Hadid Gives Her Leggings a Buzzy Twist in Nike x Kobe Bryant ‘Grinch’ Sneakers

Gigi Hadid brought her effortlessly chic off-duty style to the streets of New York today as she ran errands with her daughter.

The supermodel stopped by a few stores in the city this afternoon as she pushed a stroller carrying her newborn daughter whom she shares with singer Zayn Malik. For the outing, Hadid went for monochrome attire, laying a black puffer jacket over high-rise leggings and a coordinating face mask.

Gigi Hadid steps out and about in New York with her daughter, Jan. 11. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

A closer view of Gigi Hadid’s neon sneakers. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

The real kicker of the 25-year-old’s ensemble was her choice of footwear. Adding a hit of color to the look was none other than Nike’s memorable collaboration with the late NBA legend, Kobe Byrant. The Nike Kobe 6 “Grinch” first hit shelves in 2010 after the Lakers took on the Miami Heat in a Christmas Day matchup; the colorful design combines Green Apple and Volt uppers with a textured snakeskin finish in honor of Bryant’s Mamba notoriety.

Ten years after its original drop, Nike rereleased the design in December 2020 with a Proto twist, meaning the style experienced modern upgrades like updated Zoom Air cushioning and an improved traction system. The design came with a $190 asking price but for lucky stars like Hadid herself, the shoes came as an early holiday gift from Bryant’s wife Vanessa.

Nowadays, the Nike Kobe 6 Proto “Grinch” style resells for upwards of $216 to $500 on StockX.com.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Green Apple” aka “Grinch.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

When it comes to trends, Gigi tends to be on the breaking cusp of everything hot and in. Hadid previously starred in campaigns for the biggest names in fashion, from Versace to Tom Ford and Burberry and even Chanel, too. She has walked runways in every season for the past few years in both womenswear and menswear collections, modeling cozy looks for Marni and wild designs for Jeremy Scott.

In 2016, she became an ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger before working on a series of collaborative collections with the designer in 2017 and 2018. The new mom, who gave birth in September 2020, also serves as an ambassador for Reebok, wearing endless sneakers and athleisure styles in the brand’s campaigns, in addition to partnering with jewelry brand Messika.

