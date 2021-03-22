Gigi Hadid Gives Her Brogues an Upgrade With a Leather Coat in This Color That Is Perfect for Any Season 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gigi Hadid is proof that camel-colored anything works.

On Monday, the supermodel stepped out in New York City for a stroll with her baby daughter Khai, wearing a coat in the classic hue. The outerwear piece was of leather construction, but featured off-white sleeves that appeared to be made of a canvas fabric.

Season after season, camel proves to be a signature shade for coats and trenches. The timeless hue adds a classic and luxurious touch to any look. It also blends well with almost any color and can be worn during the fall, winter, spring and summer.

As for Hadid, the new mom styled her coat with black pants and a pair of sleek brogues. The shoes featured shiny leather uppers and a lace-up closure. The footwear was completed with a rubber sole. Brogues are another classic wardrobe essential. The style is beloved by many other celebrities, including: Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner and more.

Aside from today’s fashion moment, March has been a big month for Hadid as she made her return to the runway for Versace’s fall ’21 ready-to-wear pre-recorded show. After recording, Hadid provided a lesson on layering after she was seen leaving the Congress Center in Milan.

Hadid sported a warm black cardigan, which she wore atop a coordinating t-shirt. Next, Hadid added an oversized black striped blazer. Hadid opted to wear the outerwear piece, which featured padded sleeves, open. Hadid continued the look with gray straight-leg jeans.

She then added pops of color with a multicolored beanie and a vibrant orange top handle bag from Versace. The look appears to be the label’s La Medusa Medium Handbag, which retails for $2,295. Hadid also accessorized with rounded sunglasses and layered chain necklaces.

As for footwear, Hadid opted to keep her feet comfortable, sporting a pair of Ugg’s Classic Ultra Mini Boots in black. The ankle boots feature water-repellent sheepskin uppers with overlock stitch detailing on the seams. The style is trending big this year with stars like Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Ariel Winter showcasing the look within recent weeks. Hadid’s pair can be yours for $140 at Zappos.com.

