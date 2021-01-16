Gigi Hadid Makes The Case For Her Go-To Dr. Martens Boots In This Buzzy Hue

To welcome in the weekend yesterday, Gigi Hadid celebrated her partner, Zayn Malik’s “Nobody Is Listening” debut with their newborn daughter, and further confirmed her affinity for brown combat boots.

Gigi Hadid on Jan. 15 in New York City. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

While outside her NoHo apartment, the supermodel wore a neutral blazer with a U.S. bill patchwork detail on one side of the chest. She layered the whimsical outwear piece with a Jeremy Scott Cosmic Girl graphic tee shirt in a vibrant yellow colorway and teamed them with a pair of shredded knee straight-leg jeans in a light-wash denim. The Arsy Dollar Bill Blazer from 3.Paradis in a checked print. and her jeans appear strikingly similar to the Agolde ’90s Fit Mid-Rise Loose Fit Jeans, which retail for $188 on shopbop.com.

The 25-year-old accessorized her look with Moschino sunglasses and her go-to Masqd Ultra Sport Face Mask in the black colorway.

Here’s a closer look at Hadid wearing the Dr. Martens 1460 boots. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Hadid polished the ensemble with her beloved Dr. Martens 1460 8-Eye Lace-Up Boots in the Aztec colorway. These shoes retail for $150 and are available for purchase on shopbop.com.

Gigi Hadid go shopping at Louis Vuitton and Polo Ralph Lauren stores in Soho, NYC. CREDIT: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

In December, the 25-year-old was spotted in these same boots while out for some mother-daughter shopping time in her New York City neighborhood and styled them with a camel-hued duster coat from Thom Browne and a coordinating $1,110 shearling monogrammed hat from Louis Vuitton. During the same week, she also wore a pair of now sold-out Dr. Martens Geordin boots out in the snow, teamed with her beloved maxi-length black coat.

Gigi Hadid spotted pushing her baby daughter in a stroller while taking a stroll in SoHo, NYC. 14 Jan 2021. CREDIT: MEGA The Victoria’s Secret alumna’s affinity for the British footwear label’s boots has been well-documented. Yesterday, Hadid chose a similar combat boot from Dr. Martens in a croc-embossed yellow colorway. She teamed the shoes with a jewel-toned green turtleneck sweater, light acid wash jeans in a straight-leg cut, and her beloved black duster coat, accessorized with Prada Linea Rossa Ps 16 active sunglasses.

