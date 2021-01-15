×
Gigi Hadid Stands Out in Bright Yellow Dr. Martens Boots & Her Favorite Duster Coat

By Elisa Lewittes
Gigi Hadid spotted pushing her baby daughter in a stroller while taking a stroll in SoHo, NYC
While taking a stroll in New York’s SoHo neighborhood on Thursday with her newborn daughter, Gigi Hadid further confirmed her affinity for duster coats and go-to Dr. Martens combat boots, making the case for these shoes in this eye-catching hue.

Gigi Hadid spotted pushing her baby daughter in a stroller while taking a stroll in SoHo, NYC. 14 Jan 2021 Pictured: Gigi Hadid. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA726442_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gigi Hadid spotted pushing her baby daughter in a stroller while taking a stroll in SoHo, NYC. 14 Jan 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA
She wore a jewel-toned green turtleneck sweater and light acid wash jeans in a straight-leg cut with her beloved black duster coat. The model accessorized the daytime ensemble with Prada Linea Rossa Ps 16 active sunglasses and a Masqud Ultra Sport face mask in the black colorway.

Here’s a closer look at Gigi Hadid’s boots.
CREDIT: MEGA
For footwear, Hadid opted for a pair of Dr. Martens Croc-Embossed combat boots in a vibrant yellow colorway. The British shoe label’s signature 1460 Smooth Leather Lace Up Boots in the Yellow colorway offers a similarly bright aesthetic.

These boots feature the brand’s iconic 8-eye lace-up design on the vamp with grooved sides, a logo-embossed heel tab, yellow sole stitching, and an air-cushioned sole for comfort and traction. They retail for $150 and are available for purchase on dr.martens.com.

Gigi Hadid go shopping at Louis Vuitton and Polo Ralph Lauren stores in Soho, NYCPictured: Gigi HadidRef: SPL5203792 191220 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Gigi Hadid go shopping at Louis Vuitton and Polo Ralph Lauren stores in Soho, NYC
CREDIT: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

The Victoria’s Secret alumna’s love of this edgy workwear boot has been well-documented. In December last year, the 25-year-old was spotted in another pair of the brand’s 1460 boots in the Aztec brown colorway, while out for some mother-daughter shopping time in her New York City neighborhood, and styled them with a camel-hued duster coat from Thom Browne and a coordinating $1,110 shearling monogrammed hat from Louis Vuitton. These shoes retail for $150 and are available for purchase on shopbop.com.

During the same week, she styled this strikingly similar black outerwear piece with black pants, a Brixton boy cap, and a pair of now sold-out Dr. Martens Geordin boots.

Embrace the new mom’s urban cool shoe style with these croc-embossed combat boot selections available below.

Dr.-Martens-Sinclair-Boots
CREDIT: Bloomingdales.com

To Buy: Dr. Martens Sinclair Boots, $150.

Kurt-Geiger-Siva-Boots
CREDIT: Bloomingdales.com

To Buy: Kurt Geiger London Siva Boots, $220.

Steve-Madden-Torando-Boots
CREDIT: Zappos.com

To Buy: Steve Madden Torando Combat Boots, $80 (from $100).

Access exclusive content

