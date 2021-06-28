Gigi Hadid Has a Skater-Chic Moment in a Crop Top, Wide-Leg Pants and Black Converse High-Top Sneakers

Gigi Hadid took her effortless cool-girl style to the streets this afternoon, while walking to Marc Jacobs’ upcoming runway show at the New York Public Library.

Hadid, 26, is a powerful street style star, frequently combining versatile separates with on-trend pieces and casual streetwear. The model’s latest look embodied this, with a hint of skater edge. Hadid wore a black ribbed tank top with matching lace trim, paired with wide-leg tan trousers. The bottoms, held up with a slim black belt, featuring edgy black doodle embroidery.

Gigi Hadid arrives to walk the Marc Jacobs show in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Hadid paired the pieces with a chic cream blouse and a timeless brown leather pouch top-handle handbag by Loro Piana. Her accessories included dark sunglasses and layered necklaces, which stayed especially on-trend with whimsical features like natural pearls, thin gold links and colorful beads.

On the footwear front, the Versace muse slipped on a pair of black high-top Chuck Taylor sneakers by Converse. The kicks featured side eyelets with sleek rubber soles and toes, as well as black canvas uppers. Her pair retails for $60 on Zappos.com.

Gigi Hadid arrives to walk the Marc Jacobs show in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Hadid’s sneakers. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

The high-top sneaker has faced a resurgence in recent months, thanks to celebrities wearing styles by brands like Nike, Converse and Golden Goose. Stars like Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Rihanna have proven that the style is equally as stylish in a range of colors and finishes today. The style has even been revived by top designers, like Isabel Marant’s Balksee sneakers, a relaunch of her cult-favorite Bekett shoes.

Hadid’s shoe choices typically veer on the more casual. She frequently wears sneakers by Nike, Puma and Reebok, which she collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. However, Hadid’s also known for wearing show-stopping heels, favoring pointed-toe pumps, boots and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti for formal occasions.

This year has been an impressive one so far for the Maybelline muse, who’s been learning the joys of parenting with her daughter Khai. The model opened and closed Versace’s fall 2021 show earlier this spring — her first since giving birth — and appeared on the cover of the March issue of “Vogue.” We’re already looking forward to seeing her return to runways worldwide when Fashion Month resumes this September.

