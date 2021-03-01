Gigi Hadid Gives a Lesson on Layering With Trendy Cardigan, Oversized Blazer, Jeans & These Mini Boots Celebs Love 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gigi Hadid is here for the cardigan trend.

On Monday, Hadid was seen leaving the Congress Center in Milan after recording Versace’s fall ’21 show, which will air on March 5. The model wore a cozy look that provided a styling lesson on layering. Hadid sported a warm black cardigan, which she wore atop a coordinating t-shirt. Next, Hadid added an oversized black striped blazer. Hadid opted to wear the outerwear piece, which featured padded sleeves, open.

Hadid continued the look with gray straight-leg jeans. She then added pops of color with a multicolored beanie and a vibrant orange top handle bag from Versace. The look appears to be the label’s La Medusa Medium Handbag, which retails for $2,295. Hadid also accessorized with rounded sunglasses and layered chain necklaces.

Gigi Hadid in Milan, Italy on March 1. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Gigi Hadid’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

As for footwear, Hadid opted to keep her feet comfortable, sporting a pair of Ugg’s Classic Ultra Mini Boots in black. The ankle boots feature water-repellent sheepskin uppers with overlock stitch detailing on the seams. The style is trending big this year with stars like Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Ariel Winter showcasing the look within recent weeks. Hadid’s pair can be yours for $140 at Zappos.com.

Monday’s sighting comes after Hadid was spotted in a different cardigan on Sunday. The model was spotted at the Versace headquarters, wearing a paisley-adorned sweater, which she styled with just a bralette underneath. To complete the look, Hadid wore her go-to gray jeans, a green beanie and black flat ankle boots.

Gigi Hadid seen out in Milan, Italy on Feb. 28. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Gigi Hadid’s boots. CREDIT: Splash News

The footwear featured shiny uppers, a zip-up closure and were finished rubber-like sole. Hadid teamed the footwear with chunky socks, giving the ensemble a grunge effect.

