Gigi Hadid Celebrates Birthday With Zayn Wearing the Coolest Flare Pants & Western Boots

By Elisa Lewittes
On Friday, Gigi Hadid started her 26th year in style and celebrated her birthday with Zayn Malik, sister Bella Hadid and her mom, Yolanda Hadid, at a festive food truck outside her New York apartment.

For the occasion, the model wore a matching knit set from the buzzy Indonesian label, Isa Boulder. Hadid selected the brand’s Open Back Ribbed Top in a powdery blue colorway and teamed it with the coordinating Tent Knit Pants in this same sky-inspired hue. To accessorize her look, the young mom chose two necklaces from Jacquie Aiche — layering the brand’s $9,375 Pave Opal Teardrop Center Beaded Necklace with the $5,875 5 Spaced Out Partial Pave Morganite Pyramid Necklace, and styled them with the Style Guise Cotton Face Mask in the natural colorway.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, birthday, food truck, nyc, blue knit top, flare knit pants, white boots
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik on April 23, 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA

Hadid completed her birthday attire with a pair of sleek boots in bright white. Her shoes feature a Western-inspired accent with black thread detailing with a narrow square toe and a kitten heel.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, birthday, food truck, nyc, blue knit top, flare knit pants, white boots
Here’s a closer look at Gigi Hadid’s white boots.
CREDIT: MEGA

The By Far Lange Ankle Boots in the white colorway offer a similar minimalist aesthetic. These shoes feature full leather uppers with a side-zip closure, an on-trend square toe and a 2.5-inch thin heel. They retail for $485 and are available for purchase on mytheresa.com.

Elevated western boots have proven to be one of the hottest footwear trends for this spring season. In 2021, the cowboy trend got a chic upgrade and has evolved from its more traditional heritage to a modern, more minimal style. This shoe style rose to popularity in the 1970s when the decade’s pop culture icons and musicians increasingly selected these shoes to pair with their on-film looks.

With this sighting, Hadid further confirms this decade’s fashion revival for spring from her flared pants and bodice-inspired top to her party-ready footwear.

When the model isn’t wearing kitten-heeled booties, she frequently gravitates towards other buzzy boot styles including her beloved Dr. Martens combat boots and Dear Frances knee-high boots.

Gigi Hadid stops by Noho in New York City.Pictured: Gigi HadidRef: SPL5206860 150121 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Rick Davis / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Romania Rights
Gigi Hadid on Jan. 15 in New York City.
CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

Embrace this cool white boot trend with similar styles available below.

vagabond shoe makers, white boots, ankle boots, sqaure toe boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Vagabond Shoemakers Hedda Boots, $180.

sam edelman, white boots, ankle boots, square toe boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Sam Edelman Codie Boots, $113.

white boots, ankle boots, square toe boots, franco sarto
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Click through this gallery to see Gigi Hadid’s best street style looks over the years.

