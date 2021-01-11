Gayle King Has Been Wearing the Same Yellow Dress for 9 Years to Celebrate Her CBS This Morning Anniversary

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gayle King is celebrating nine years as a co-host on “CBS This Morning” with a familiar fashion statement.

For the milestone occasion on Jan. 9, King wore a yellow two-tone dress — a look she has sported to celebrate her work anniversary every year after she made her debut on the show in the dress in 2012.

“It’s been a great NINE years @CBSThisMorning! I wear this dress once a year to celebrate the anniversary… thrilled & proud to be part of my favorite morning team that would be you @AnthonyMasonCBS & @TonyDokoupil. See you Monday morning on tv!” King tweeted on Saturday.

Alongside the message King shared photos of herself in the dress, which is yellow with a white color blocking detail down the middle, from years past. For her ninth year, King finalized the look with a pair of metallic gold pointed toe pumps.

When it comes to King’s wardrobe, yellow is a go-to hue for the tv anchor. For the 2020 presidential election, King wore a different yellow dress, which she revealed she did a five-day soup fast to fit into.

“THEEE yellow dress aka Elex nite dress! Made it on the set after 5 day fast — marathon hours means no time to go home and change so said dress became pajamas as I slept for 45 min on couch in green room… tv news so glamorous! Have you ever worn same thing to work two days in a row?” Kind captioned an Instagram post of herself in the dress while on set at the time.

