Gal Gadot Takes on the ‘Ugly’ Sandal Trend With a Vibrant Green Hoodie & Matching Shorts

Gal Gadot proved the “ugly” trend can be chic.

The actress posted to her Instagram photo of herself embracing the style on Wednesday. “Back to work 💪✌️ #WorkingMoms,” she captioned the snap. Gadot sported a bright green matching set from Tkees, featuring sweat shorts and a sweatshirt in the same vibrant shamrock hue. She added two large bags to her look as well as a floral face mask and dark sunglasses.

For footwear, the “Wonder Woman” star went with a controversial style: the “ugly” sandal. She wore a pair of double strap black flat slides with a silver circle detail. Though to some, this style could be considered “ugly,” a new appreciation for comfortable sandal styles has come with an increased desire for ease of wear and stability since the pandemic hit, and it appears the shoes are here to stay. Brands like Teva and Birkenstock are at the forefront of the trend while celebs including Britney Spears, Sofia Richie and Tracee Ellis Ross can oftentimes be spotted in the silhouettes.

The Israeli celebrity, who recently welcomed her third child with her husband Yaron Varsano, fully embraces trendy footwear. Her recent rotation has included big-toe and thong sandals as well as towering pointed-toe pumps by top brands like Miu Miu and Alexandre Birman. On the red carpet, Gadot also favors strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Saint Laurent, Sergio Rossi and Stuart Weitzman, courtesy of stylist Elizabeth Stewart.

Shop the controversial trend that Gadot effortlessly pulled off below.

