Gal Gadot Shows Off a Hidden Talent in Purple Pantsuit & Glossy Black Slingback Pumps for ‘James Corden’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gal Gadot made another stylish appearance to promote her new film “Red Notice” last night.

The Israeli actress stopped by “The Late Late Show With James Corden” Wednesday and wowed in a dark purple pantsuit, a matching silk shirt and a pair of glossy black patent leather slingback pumps featuring a classic pointed toe. She accessorized with some gold and diamond jewelry for a bit of added bling, too.

Gadot wore what appears to be the same shoe style on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week.

Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson chat with Jimmy Kimmel. CREDIT: ABC

A closer view of Gal Gadot’s slingback pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

The “Wonder Woman 1984” star, who gets help from popular Hollywood celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart, has become known for her sleek, head-turning press circuit looks.

Just last week, Gadot made waves at the world premiere of “Red Notice” wearing a shimmering red tank dress with an asymmetrical hem from Loewe’s spring ’22 collection paired with slinky gold metallic Stuart Weitzman sandals. Recently, she’s been wearing the latest collections from designers like Alberta Ferretti and she tends to favor slingback pumps, often in a patent finish, and strappy sandals.

Gal Gadot wearing a show-stopping red dress at the world premiere of Netflix’s “Red Notice” in L.A. on Nov. 4. CREDIT: MEGA

Shop glossy patent leather pumps ahead.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Nudistcurve Patent Leather Sandals, $395; saksfifthvanue.com

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy Now: Roger Vivier Patent Leather Slingback Pumps, $875; saksfifthavenue.com

CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker Nirvana Patent Mary Jane Pumps, $365; neimamarcus.com

See more of Gal Gadot’s style through the years.