Gal Gadot’s Black Minidress and Dior Slides Put a Chic Twist on Pregnancy Style

Gal Gadot put her own chic take on pregnancy style with an all-black outfit she wore while running errands in Los Angeles.

The “Wonder Woman” actress was seen in the city yesterday, visiting Trader Joe’s and a farmer’s market. On the sunny afternoon, the pregnant star wore a sleeveless black minidress. Her accessories included a white face mask, sleek aviator sunglasses and a black leather crossbody phone case — complete with an AirPods holder. She also carried Dior’s navy Small Dior Book tote, which has become a staple handbag since Maria Grazia Chiuri began directing the French brand in 2017.

Gal Gadot runs errands in Los Angeles. CREDIT: BG015/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Gal Gadot runs errands in Los Angeles. CREDIT: BG015/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

To finish off her monochrome look, Gadot tapped Dior for a pair of chic leather 30 Montaigne slide sandals. The footwear featured wide slides with smaller overlaying straps, embellished with the brand’s gold “CD” logo. Her pair retails for $890 on Dior.com.

A closer look at Gadot’s Dior sandals. CREDIT: BG015/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Dior’s 30 Montaigne slide sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior

Slide sandals have become a celebrity summer favorite this year, due to their easy wear and lightweight materials. Stars like Olivia Culpo, Jennifer Garner and Eva Longoria have all taken the shoe for a spin in recent months. Monochrome looks have also been trending as of late, as seen in single-hue outfits worn by Jennifer Lopez, Irina Shayk and Tracee Ellis Ross — Gadot even wore another all-black look earlier this month. The style is a clever hack at putting an outfit together; simply pair pieces that are all the same color, print, or tone and you’ve got an instant ensemble that looks chic and sharp.

Gal Gadot in Los Angeles. CREDIT: BG015/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

This isn’t Gadot’s first time in Dior, either. The actress has been frequently seen in the brand’s maxi and midi dresses on red carpets for the last several years, and made an appearance at its fall ’19 haute couture show. She’s also a Dior Beauty ambassador, in addition to previously modeling for brands like Miss Sixty, Gucci and Castro.

CREDIT: NBC

The Israeli actress, who is currently expecting her third child with her husband Yaron Varsano, fully embraces trendy footwear. Gadot’s recent rotation has featured big-toe sandals, thong sandals and towering pointed-toe pumps by top brands like Miu Miu and Alexandre Birman. On the red carpet, Gadot also favors strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Saint Laurent, Stuart Weitzman and Sergio Rossi, courtesy of stylist Elizabeth Stewart. For more casual occasions, she favors sneakers by brands like Reebok and Common Projects.

