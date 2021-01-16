Gal Gadot Channels The ‘80s In Saint Laurent & Every Celebrity’s Must Have At-Home Shoes

Sometimes, comfort wins. While on set yesterday, Gal Gadot made the most relatable footwear choice during a fitting on Friday for her upcoming “Wonder Woman 1984” film — though her stylist had a different vision.

The actress wore a refined, retro-inspired look with a head-to-toe Saint Laurent outfit. She styled the French luxury label’s double-breasted blazer in a vibrant purple colorway with a mustard-hued blouse underneath, and a pair of the brand’s High Rise Latex Leggings in the Rubis colorway. The former “Miss Israel” winner accessorized with a Saint Laurent Monogram Leather belt.

Here’s a closer look at the Saint Laurent Anja Pumps. CREDIT: Farfetch

When it came to Gadot’s shoes, there were two very different options. Her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, chose a pair of the Saint Laurent Anja Patent Leather Pumps in black. These towering shoes feature a sharp pointed toe and a 4.3-inch stiletto heel. They retail for $645 and are available for purchase on farfetch.com.

Here’s a close-up look at the Ugg Fluff Yeah slippers. CREDIT: Zappos

But The “Fast & Furious” star opted for comfort with a pair of the Ugg Fluff Yeah slide slippers in a bold leopard printed colorway. These shoes feature an open-toe design with sheepskin uppers and lining, teamed with logo-embossed slingback heel straps and rubber outer soles. They retail for $100 and are available for purchase on zappos.com.

Gadot has mastered casual shoe style, adding laid-back twists to her ’80s-inspired on-set outfits. In December, the “Red Notice” cast member applied this outfit formula and wore a hot pink mini knit dress from Herve Leger with all-white sneakers for her first TikTok dance.

Known for her cool sneaker choices, she often is spotted in styles from Reebok, including their Sole Fury and Guresu silhouettes, as well as the iconic Common Projects Achilles Low sneakers. When styling a more elevated ensemble for the red carpet, Gadot frequently chooses heeled sandals and pumps from designer labels, including Stuart Weitzman, Saint Laurent, and Sergio Rossi.

Embrace the actress’s cozy movie set style with these similar slipper options available below.

