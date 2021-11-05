Gal Gadot Wore Shimmering Fringe Pants & Glossy Pumps for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Gal Gadot made another eye-catching appearance this week to promote her latest film, Netflix’s “Red Notice,” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
The Israeli actress chatted with Kimmel and co-star Dwayne Johnson while wearing a striking ensemble for the occasion. Gadot, who gets help from renowned Hollywood stylist Elizabeth Stewart, donned a chic black double-breasted blazer paired with shimmering blue pants from Italian designer Alberta Ferretti’s spring ’22 collection. The pants, which were styled with a simple black T-shirt and sandals when they debuted on the runway, feature fringe embellishments from the knee down.
For shoes, the “Wonder Woman 1984” star opted for a pair of sleek black patent leather pumps complete with a glossy finish, stiletto heel and timeless pointy-toe silhouette.
Meanwhile, The Rock looked fall-ready in a look with an autumnal color palette.
For the world premiere of “Red Notice” later that evening, the 36-year-old actress wore a glittering red dress from Loewe and Stuart Weitzman’s signature Nudistsong sandals.
See more of Gal Gadot’s style through the years.
Complete a sleek look with any of these slingback pumps.
Buy Now: Roger Vivier Patent Leather Slingback Pumps, $875; saksfifthavenue.com
Buy Now: Vince Camuto Rondia Pump, $60 (was $70); dsw.com
Buy Now: J. Reneé Naiara Crystal Embellished Slingback Pointed Pump, $70 (Was $99); nordstrom.com