Gal Gadot Wore Shimmering Fringe Pants & Glossy Pumps for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Gal Gadot made another eye-catching appearance this week to promote her latest film, Netflix’s “Red Notice,” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The Israeli actress chatted with Kimmel and co-star Dwayne Johnson while wearing a striking ensemble for the occasion. Gadot, who gets help from renowned Hollywood stylist Elizabeth Stewart, donned a chic black double-breasted blazer paired with shimmering blue pants from Italian designer Alberta Ferretti’s spring ’22 collection. The pants, which were styled with a simple black T-shirt and sandals when they debuted on the runway, feature fringe embellishments from the knee down.

Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson chat with Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on Nov. 3. CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

For shoes, the “Wonder Woman 1984” star opted for a pair of sleek black patent leather pumps complete with a glossy finish, stiletto heel and timeless pointy-toe silhouette.

Meanwhile, The Rock looked fall-ready in a look with an autumnal color palette.

Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot promoting their new movie “Red Notice” on Thursday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

For the world premiere of “Red Notice” later that evening, the 36-year-old actress wore a glittering red dress from Loewe and Stuart Weitzman’s signature Nudistsong sandals.

A closer view of Gal Gadot sporting a pair of glossy black patent leather slingback pumps featuring a classic pointy-toe silhouette. CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

