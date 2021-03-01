Gal Gadot Teams Old Hollywood Glam With Sparkly Sandals & Sheer Tunic Dress at the 2021 Golden Globes

Gal Gadot looked angelic in white at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

For tonight’s ceremony, the “Wonder Woman 1984,” star presented an award, wearing a whimsical white tunic dress. The mini frock featured flowy sheer sleeves and a turtleneck construction. Gadot gave the look an Old Hollywood effect, styling her hair in retro waves and completing her glam with a bold red lip.

On her feet, Gadot opted for sparkly sandal heels. The footwear featured a single strap across the toe and around the ankle and sat atop a stiletto heel.

Gal Gadot presenting at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. CREDIT: NBC

While Gadot isn’t up for any awards tonight, the ceremony comes on the heels of the release of her film “Wonder Woman 1984,” which debuted in December. The film, which is set in 1984, follows Diana [Gadot] and her past love Steve Trevor as they battle Max Lord and Cheetah. Gadot also starred as Wonder Woman in the 2017 film, as well as “Justice League,” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

Gadot was among the many celebrities to present during tonight’s ceremony. Ben Stiller, Amanda Seyfried, Angela Bassett, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Justin Theroux and more also took the stage to announce some of tonight’s winners.

The 2021 Golden Globes are airing live on NBC. Tina fey is hosting from The Rainbow Room The Rainbow Room in New York City while Amy Poehler is co-hosting from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. So far, Rosamund Pike took home Best Actress in a Motion Picture for “I Care A Lot,” Daniel Kaluuya won for his role as Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” and Catherine O’Hara won Best Actress in a Television Series for “Schitt’s Creek.”

