Gal Gadot Keeps Things Casual in a Pair of Converse and Cropped Jeans

Gal Godot made a case for cropped jeans and crisp white converse in her latest Instagram post.

The “Wonder Woman” actress posed for the photo wearing different shades of red, white and blue while perched on a doorstep. The star found the perfect mix between business and casual in her blazer and sneakers combination.

Her off-the-clock look consisted of medium-wash jeans with an asymmetrical seam and a deep orange/red oversized blazer with rolled-up sleeves. On her feet, the star wore a pair of classic white Chuck Taylor All Stars.

She accessorized with a pair of large aviator-style sunglasses with a rounded rim as well as a few gold chain bracelets. The photo also captured the star’s canvas tote bag that boasted black straps.

When she’s off the red carpet, Gadot likes to keep things comfortable. The 36-year-old is a big fan of the “ugly” sandal trend and has been spotted multiple times sporting her go-to MiuMiu slides which feature sleek uppers with a double-strap form, a rubber outsole and a crystal embellishment. The sandals can be found for $700 on Farfetch. When she slips into sneakers, she favors brands like Reebok and Common Projects.

For her on-duty looks, the actress favors strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Saint Laurent, Stuart Weitzman and Sergio Rossi, courtesy of stylist Elizabeth Stewart. For her latest red carpet look, the “Fast and Furious” star wore a stunning red dress with a thin-strap design. The gown featured a dipping neckline and a ruffled hem countered with a high-leg slit. Coated in endless red sequins, the dress was courtesy of Loewe’s spring ’22 collection. She matched the ensemble with a pair of thin-strap Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Gal Gadot wearing Stuart Weitzman gold heels at the world premiere of Netflix’s ‘Red Notice’ in LA Nov, 4. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

