Gal Gadot Shows Off Her Baby Bump a Comfy-Chic Dress & Trending Big-Toe Sandals

Gal Gadot took on summertime in style, thanks to a chic black outfit she wore to grab lunch with her daughters in Los Angeles.

The “Wonder Woman” actress, 36, was seen yesterday with her two daughters, Maya and Alma. For the sunny afternoon, the pregnant star wore a lightweight black sleeveless dress. Her accessories included a black leather crossbody bag and dark sunglasses, chunky gold hoop earrings and a zebra print face mask.

Gal Gadot walks with her daughters in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

To complete her monochrome look, Gadot broke out one of spring’s biggest trends: big-toe sandals. Big-toe silhouettes became a style beloved by celebrities in 2019, and have since been worn by the likes of Katy Perry, Lori Harvey and Katie Holmes, among others. The style offers a laid-back appeal with a distinct 1990s sensibility, a wide-scale trend that “it” girls and influencers have fully embraced this season.

A closer look at Gadot’s sandals. CREDIT: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

Gadot’s pair features a black leather strap, as well as a matching leather ring to fit her big toe. The sandals are extremely minimalist, which provided a clean base for her outfit and simultaneously beat the extreme LA heat. The style was also a signature pick, as it’s been a favorite of Gadot’s for awhile — she’s previously worn big-toe sandals to the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards and the premiere of her “Impact” series for National Geographic earlier this year.

Monochrome looks have also been trending as of late, with stars like Jennifer Lopez, Irina Shayk and Tracee Ellis Ross opting for single-hue outfits. The style is a clever hack at putting an outfit together; simply pair pieces that are all the same color, print, or tone, and you’ve got an instant ensemble that looks chic and sharp.