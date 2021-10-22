×
Gabrielle Union Stuns in a Plunging Zebra-Print Dress & Thong Sandals for Night Out

By Allie Fasanella
More Stories By Allie

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When Gabrielle Union isn’t modeling for New York & Company, the “Bring It On” star is showing off her own personal style, which is anything but boring. Yesterday, the actress and mom took to Instagram to share an eye-popping night-out look with her legions of followers.

The 48-year-old wife of basketball legend Dwyane Wade posed in a wild (pun intended) black, green and ivory zebra and leopard printed dress from Peter Dundas of Dundas World. The maxi dress, which she paired with simple square-toed black thong sandals, featured a plunging neckline and long sleeves. Similar Dundas dresses retail for over $1,500.

The “L.A.’s Finest” actress, who got some help from stylist, Sydney Engelhart, for the evening, was spotted heading out to dinner followed by a concert with pals in Beverly Hills, Calif. Union pulled her head-turning ensemble together effortlessly with waist-length braids, minimal makeup and a white pedicure.

On Oct. 6, the New York & Company collaborator joined actress Taraji P. Henson for a glamorous joint appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” She donned a glittering off-the-shoulder top with a sultry cutout, sleek high-waisted trousers and black patent leather mules.

James Corden strikes a pose with guests Taraji P. Henson, middle, and Gabrielle Union during the taping of “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”
Shop similar thong-toed sandal styles from Frame, Steve Madden and more below.

frame Le Carbon Leather Sandal
To buy: Frame Le Carbon Leather Sandal; $375.

 

 

steve madden
To buy: Steve Madden Showcase Sandal; $90.

 

cult gaia Jasie Flip Flop
To buy: Cult Gaia Jasie Flip Flop; $288.

Access exclusive content

