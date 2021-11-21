Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade Are a Sharp Match in Sleek Suits and White Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gabrielle Union and daughter Zaya Wade made a sharply suited pair at home this week. The duo were also joined by Union’s youngest daughter, Kaavia, making the moment a true family affair.

Union posed alongside her daughter in an oversized taupe blazer, as well as a white top and dark brown pants. Her look was accented with a gold necklace and white Valentino handbag.

Wade also donned a sleek suiting look, composed of a dark gray vest and pleated trousers by Tory Burch. Her look, also layered over a white top and gold necklace, was finished with a black leather Burberry handbag.

The duo further complemented each other in neutral square-toed boots, making their photo a lesson in outfit coordination. Union wore a pair of white leather boots, featuring angular heels that appeared to total at least 2 inches in height. Wade gave her outfit a preppy twist with Tory Burch’s Equestrian Link boots, which featured black and cream leather uppers with gold horsebit accents and 3.4-inch block heels. Wade’s boots retail for $458 on ToryBurch.com.

Tory Burch’s Equestrian Link boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tory Burch

Wade, a new star on the fashion scene, often coordinates her looks on red carpet and videos with mom Union. The pair has proven their adaptability to complement each other’s looks, whether they’re swapping Prada outfits on TikTok or sitting front-row at Gucci’s Love Parade show. For footwear, Wade often wears block-heeled sandals, pumps and boots from the likes of Burberry and Gucci.

Shoe-wise, Union always goes for the bold. The actress often favors of-the-moment trends, like thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots by top brands including Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers chunky sneakers by Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

Channel Wade and Union’s coordinating looks in sleek boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Madden Girl Whilee boots, $70.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Franco Sarto Stevie boots, $169.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Coach Chrissy boots, $225.

