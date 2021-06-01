Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade Prove You Can Never Go Wrong With Loafers as They Trade Outfits in Fun TikTok

Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade are a fashionable duo.

On Tuesday, the actress and her husband Dwyane Wade’s daughter took to TikTok to share different ways to style spring looks from Prada. First up, Union is seen walking down a flight of stairs in the label’s triangle logo trimmed robe, which she teamed with a crisp white button up and a pair of black shorts. In her hand, the star holds Prada’s Galleria bag in navy before tossing it to Zaya, who is wearing a white t-shirt layered underneath a black tube top from the brand — which she teamed with a billowing skirt.

As Zaya catches the purse, the clip transitions to then show Zaya in the robe with Union changing into the tube top and skirt.

As for footwear, both Union and Wade went with a classic silhouette: loafers. Before the outfit change, Union wore the brands white leather loafers while Wade sported the label’s black pair. Each silhouette features a leather saddle strap with the label’s metal triangle logo at the center. The style is finalized with a thick rubber heel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Prada Leather Triangle Logo Loafers, $975

Season after season, loafers remain an “it” shoe. The silhouette is timeless, versatile and comfortable. While loafers have been around for years, the style is seeing a spike in interest as shoppers lean on more cozy attire amid the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the shoe being easy to wear, loafers add a polished touch to looks as they can dress up jeans, finalize a suit or even add an edge to a dress. Aside from Union and Wade, stars like Katie Holmes, Miley Cyrus and Irina Shayk are fans of the trend.

