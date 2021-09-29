×
Gabrielle Union’s Neon Blazer Dress & Ankle-Wrap Heels Make a Case for Bright Fall Style

By Jannely Espinal
Gabrielle Union arrived at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in a bright look for fall.

Featuring a yellow wraparound blazer dress with a chunky belt, Union paired the bold ensemble with a black handbag and a classic pair of ankle strap heels; the outfit provided a glam late-night appeal as Union discussed her new biography, “You Got Anything Stronger?”

Ankle strap heels and sandals have become a staple among Union’s footwear collection. On her feet, she opts for a design with thin straps and nearly four-inch heels. Since the summer, the actress has been adding open-toe heels from designers like Sarah Flint, stilettos from Amina Muaddi, platform chunky heels from Versace and peep-toe sandals from Jimmy Choo.

Gabrielle Union is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
A closer look at Gabrielle Union’s footwear as seen in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
After her arrival, Union traded her bright ensemble for something edgier. The “Bring It On” actress donned a plaid Dundass blazer featuring a gold emblem on the front pocket and gold buttons; the jacket came layered over a short flapper-inspired dress with sequin fringes. The ensemble was complete with a pair of open-toe heels with a buckle ankle strap from Sarah Flint; the lifted silhouette retails for over $400 on the brand’s website.

Gabrielle Union is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” with a plaid blazer and ankle strap sandals.
CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
In addition to her book, Union just launched a new fall collection with New York & Company which she has been collaborating since 2017. The new collection features Little Haiti-inspired pieces, bright dresses, bold patterns, faux-leather tops and a mix of South Florida’s colorful aesthetic.

