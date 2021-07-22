Gabrielle Union is Sharp for Summer in a Glowing White Dress & These $33 Chunky Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union brought a sporty take to summer whites in New York City this week.

The “Bring It On” actress beat the heat in a white midi dress while filming her new movie, “The Perfect Find,” in downtown Manhattan with Latoia Fitzgerald and Remy Ma. Union’s dress featured a cinched waist and ruched gray stripe details on its’ front and the slightly puffy three-quarters-length sleeves. She accessorized with a collar necklace, a chunky gold ring and dark gray earrings, creating a tonal neutral look.

Gabrielle Union and Latoia Fitzgerald film “The Perfect Find” in downtown Manhattan. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Union grounded her outfit in a pair of chunky white sneakers by CAFèNOIR. The shoes featured exaggerated rubber platform soles, as well as rounded toes. A bright green snake-print trim accented the pair’s uppers, toes, soles, and heel counters, as well. Union’s sneakers retail for $33 (on sale from $144) on Yoox.com.

Related Miley Cyrus Gives a Twist on Her Country Roots in Cowboy Boots, a Crop Top & Expletive Sweats Jordyn Woods Makes Summer Whites Sporty in Leggings, New Balances & a Matching Birkin Bag Jill Biden Arrives in Tokyo for the Olympics in a Recycled Cape Dress & Buckled Slingbacks

Gabrielle Union and Remy Ma film “The Perfect Find” in downtown Manhattan. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Union’s sneakers. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

CAFèNOIR’s chunky sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Yoox

When it comes to fashion, Union has a penchant for statement-making looks. The “Being Mary Jane” actress often incorporates trends like crochet and mesh into outfits by Chanel, Valentino, The Attico, and Prada. Union has also held a longtime partnership with New York & Co., which has led to multiple clothing lines and a size-inclusive capsule collection for the 2019 holiday season. She’s also a brand ambassador for SensatioNail and has been a spokesperson for Neutrogena for years.

Gabrielle Union and Latoia Fitzgerald film “The Perfect Find” in downtown Manhattan. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Shoe-wise, Union always goes for the bold. The actress tends to favor of-the-moment trends, most recently wearing square-toed thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture’s recent collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots as well, usually by top brands like Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers both colorful and neutral sneakers by Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

Add chunky white sneakers to your next outfit, inspired by Gabrielle Union.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

To Buy: Reebok Club C Double Geo sneakers, $80.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Hoka One One platform sneakers, $212.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Fila Orbit sneakers, $63 (was $70).

Click through the gallery for more of Gabrielle Union’s sharpest street style looks over the years.