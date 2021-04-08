Gabrielle Union Keeps the Tie Dye Trend Alive With Coordinating Hoodie & Shorts Plus These Electric Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Tie dye is still having a major moment.

On Thursday, Gabrielle Union proved this is true when she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a springy tie dye sweat set. The ensemble, which featured a blue and white colorway with neon accents, included a cozy hoodie and coordinating shorts.

Tie dye, which first debuted in the ’60s, had a major moment last year as people began applying the look to t-shirts, sweats and hoodies amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The pattern has remained an “it” style and has been seen on everything from loungewear to dresses, sneakers and swimwear. In addition to Union, stars like Sofia Vergara, Addison Rae and Kylie Jenner are also fans of the pattern.

Union kept her look vibrant with her footwear. The “Being Mary Jane” actress finalized her outfit with a pair of neon green sneakers from Daniel Patrick. Called the Panel Runner, the shoes feature nylon uppers with leather paneling. The shoes sit atop a chunky white outsole. If the kicks, which are on sale for $240 from $480, tickle your fancy, you should act quick as they are nearly sold out at DanielPatrick.com.

Neon is also big this year. Labels like Balmain and Versace debuted a plethora of highlighter-inspired ensembles on their spring ’21 runways.

Add neon sneakers to your wardrobe with these picks below.

To Buy: Nike Zoom Double Stacked Sneaker, $230

To Buy: Adidas Originals Yellow Ultraboost 1.0 DNA Sneakers, $215

To Buy: Reebok Zig Dynamica Running Shoe, $80

