Gabrielle Union Gets Daring at Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Green Slit Shirtdress and Big-Toe Sandals

Gabrielle Union took a bold approach to dressing for this year’s Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in California’s Will Rogers State Historic Park.

The “Bring It On” actress stepped out in an emerald green shirtdress by Elie Saab. The maxi-length number featured a shirtdress effect, thanks to four front pockets, oversized short sleeves and a sharp collar—all accented with gold buttons. However, its boldest statement were the two thigh-high slits on either side of the dress, making it instantly daring and ideal for LA’s warm temperatures. Union let her dress make the boldest statement, pairing it with a simple gold Laura Lombardi necklace and a white and gold Valentino handbag.

Gabrielle Union arrives at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic held at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, California. CREDIT: Collins/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Breaking In” star wore a summer-ready pair of Emme Parson’s big-toe sandals. The now sold-out String style featured 0.5-inch heels, as well as thin black leather straps that crossed near her ankles and toes in minimalist fashion. The pair was complete with a toe loop, one of the biggest sandal trends this year.

Gabrielle Union arrives at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic held at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, California. CREDIT: Collins/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

A closer look at Union’s sandals. CREDIT: Collins/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Toe loops have been one of this year’s largest footwear trends, especially for sandals in warmer seasons. The style often includes a round or structured loop for big toes, which bring fashionable stability and support. Previously, stars like Rihanna, Katie Holmes and Bella Hadid have been spotted in pairs by Christian Louboutin, Amina Muaddi and Neous.

Gabrielle Union arrives at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic held at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, California. CREDIT: Collins/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Shoe-wise, Union always goes for the bold. The actress tends to favor of-the-moment trends, most recently wearing square-toed thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture’s recent collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots as well, usually by top brands like Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers both colorful and neutral chunky sneakers by Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

Add yellow sandals to your next summer look, inspired by Gabrielle Union.

