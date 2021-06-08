Gabrielle Union Goes Futuristic-Chic in Gray Minidress and Mirrored Pumps for Wade Wines Party

Gabrielle Union proved the color gray can be glamorous this week.

The actress, 48, showed off her look on Instagram in a gray neoprene dress by The Attico. Complete with a polo-like collar, dramatically long trumpet sleeves and bold shoulders, the piece was both preppy and chic. “Braids & Greys,” Union simply captioned the post.

Union added to her ensemble with mirrored accessories. The first was a metallic silver Prada mini tote, which added to the look’s sleek and futuristic-chic aesthetic. The brand is a regular go-to for the “Bring It On” actress, who’s frequently worn pieces by the Italian house over the years. Most recently, she even swapped Prada outfits with step-daughter Zaya Wade in a viral TikTok video.

However, Union’s biggest outfit statement came from her shoes. She slipped on a pair of iridescent silver pumps, also by The Attico. Featuring a pointed toe, angular heel and thin ankle strap, the heels were just as modern and bold as her dress — and perfectly complemented the metallic tote with their high-shine finish. Union’s Amber pumps retail for $655 on ModaOperandi.com. The entertainer and her husband, Dywane Wade — dressed in Valentino — joined guests at a soiree celebrating the athlete’s wine venture, Wade Wines.

Union’s Amber pumps by The Attico. CREDIT: Courtesy of Moda Operandi

When it comes to fashion, Union has a penchant for statement-making looks. The “Being Mary Jane” actress often incorporates trends like crochet and mesh into outfits by Chanel, Valentino, COS, and Adidas. Union has also held a longtime partnership with New York & Co., which has led to multiple clothing lines and a size-inclusive capsule collection for the 2019 holiday season. She’s also a brand ambassador for SensatioNail and has been a spokesperson for Neutrogena for years.

Shoe-wise, Union always goes for the bold. The actress tends to favor of-the-moment trends, most recently wearing square-toed thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture’s recent collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots as well, usually by top brands like Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers both colorful and neutral sneakers by Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

Add a sleek silver pump to your next outfit, inspired by Gabrielle Union.

