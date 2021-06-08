×
Gabrielle Union Goes Futuristic-Chic in Gray Minidress and Mirrored Pumps for Wade Wines Party

By Aaron Royce
gabrielle union, jeans, thong heels, blazer
Gabrielle Union
CREDIT: MEGA

Gabrielle Union proved the color gray can be glamorous this week.

The actress, 48, showed off her look on Instagram in a gray neoprene dress by The Attico. Complete with a polo-like collar, dramatically long trumpet sleeves and bold shoulders, the piece was both preppy and chic. “Braids & Greys,” Union simply captioned the post.

Union added to her ensemble with mirrored accessories. The first was a metallic silver Prada mini tote, which added to the look’s sleek and futuristic-chic aesthetic. The brand is a regular go-to for the “Bring It On” actress, who’s frequently worn pieces by the Italian house over the years. Most recently, she even swapped Prada outfits with step-daughter Zaya Wade in a viral TikTok video.

However, Union’s biggest outfit statement came from her shoes. She slipped on a pair of iridescent silver pumps, also by The Attico. Featuring a pointed toe, angular heel and thin ankle strap, the heels were just as modern and bold as her dress — and perfectly complemented the metallic tote with their high-shine finish. Union’s Amber pumps retail for $655 on ModaOperandi.com. The entertainer and her husband, Dywane Wade — dressed in Valentino — joined guests at a soiree celebrating the athlete’s wine venture, Wade Wines.

The Attico, amber silver pumps
Union’s Amber pumps by The Attico.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Moda Operandi

When it comes to fashion, Union has a penchant for statement-making looks. The “Being Mary Jane” actress often incorporates trends like crochet and mesh into outfits by Chanel, Valentino, COS, and Adidas. Union has also held a longtime partnership with New York & Co., which has led to multiple clothing lines and a size-inclusive capsule collection for the 2019 holiday season. She’s also a brand ambassador for SensatioNail and has been a spokesperson for Neutrogena for years.

Shoe-wise, Union always goes for the bold. The actress tends to favor of-the-moment trends, most recently wearing square-toed thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture’s recent collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots as well, usually by top brands like Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers both colorful and neutral sneakers by Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

Add a sleek silver pump to your next outfit, inspired by Gabrielle Union.

Nine West Tatiah pumps, silver pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Nine West Tatiah pumps, $51 (was $89).

BCBGMaxazria Nova pumps, silver pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: BCBGMaxazria Nova pumps, $198.

Michael Michael Kors metallic-effect pumps, silver pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors metallic-effect pumps, $161.

