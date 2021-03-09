Gabrielle Union Teams Snakeskin Boots With the Coziest Sweater Dress You’ll Ever See

Gabrielle Union just proved you can dress cozy without wearing sweatpants.

On Monday, the “L.A.’s Finest” star celebrated International Women’s Day by honoring the special ladies in her life with an Instagram post that shows her posing with her sister Tracy Union, mother Theresa Union and daughter Kaavia. For the photo op, Union suited up in a plush gray sweater dress.

The frock is ideal for those lazy days when you still want to look “dressed” as it offered a loose-fit, a turtleneck and a cut out detail at the chest. The dress also flowed down to Union’s ankles and was equipped with wide sleeves.

Union then finalized the ensemble with a pair of snakeskin boots. The knee-high footwear featured a pointed toe and sat atop a stiletto heel, giving the sweater dress a polished touch. Union’s sweater dress and boot combo is a timeless styling hack that instantly creates a classic outfit with little effort.

Additionally, Union’s look is right on trend as gray was revealed to be the color of the year by Pantone. The color authority announced in December Ultimate Gray and Illuminating — a vibrant yellow — represent “a marriage of color conveying a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting.”

When it comes to footwear, Union is most definitely a boot girl. Earlier this month the actress posed poolside, an oversized yellow plaid blazer with a white shirt dress with knee-high boots from Paris Texas. The footwear features a leather construction and a slouch detail at the ankle. The style is currently available for $830 at ModaOperandi.com.

Aside from Paris Texas, Union has sported other trendy brands within recent weeks, including By Far. Last month, Union showcased a bold look that included a cinched leather bralette from Dion Lee teamed with low-rise pants from the label teamed with square-toe mules from By Far. Other brands Union favorites are Chanel, Reformation, Ferragamo, Reebok as well as looks from her husband Dwyane Wade’s shoe line Way of Wade.

Add snakeskin boots to your footwear rotation with these picks below.

