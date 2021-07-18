Gabrielle Union’s Trending Sheer Dress & Square Heels Create the Perfect Date Night Look

Gabrielle Union stepped out in two of this season’s biggest fashion trends for a date night with her husband Dwyane Wade.

The actress took to Instagram on Saturday, sharing a slideshow of photos of her and the former NBA star dressed up for their outing. In the post, which also shows their daughter Kaavia posing in pajamas next to them because she “sprinted from her bed in her jammies to join the slayage,” Union is seen in a black sheer slip dress. The floor-length frock featured spaghetti straps and a diagonal stripe design.

Sheer is everywhere right now. From dresses to tops and pants, the sexy material is having a major moment when it comes to date nights and even red carpet moments. In addition to Union, stars including: Kylie Jenner, Beyoncé, Kesha have also tried out the trend.

Sheer looks were also featured heavily on the spring ’21 runways of Chanel, Fendi, Dior and more.

Union continued her trendy ensemble with her footwear, opting for a pair of square toe sandal heels. The black leather shoes featured a chunky, scrunch-like strap atop the toe and were finalized with what appears to be a stiletto heel. Like sheer, celebs can’t get enough of square toe sandals. Shay Mitchell and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are among the other stars who are fans of the look.

Union then completed her look with a black clutch and styled her hair in sleek, braided pigtails.

