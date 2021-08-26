Gabrielle Union Does the Pajama-Inspo Outfit Trend With Sneakers on Vacation With Dwyane Wade

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gabrielle Union’s latest outfit exudes comfort and relaxation.

The “Bring It On” actress posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday, where she and her husband, basketball phenom Dwyane Wade, were enjoying their time with some friends. For the ensemble, Union sported a matching silk set that incorporated graphic prints.

When it came down to the footwear, Union donned a pair of crisp white sneakers that added an athletic influence to her dressed-down look.

Union’s essential style consists of chic, trendy clothing plays of the modernity of fashion while also harking back to vintage styles. Her Instagram features photos of her in printed dresses, loose-fitting tailoring, intricate swimwear, striking outerwear and efficient activewear. For her essential footwear aesthetic, Union dabbles in sharp pumps, sleek boots, heeled sandals and elegant slides.

When she’s not posting pictures of her daughter Kaavia’s fashion moments or her husband dressed to the nines, Union struts down red carpets in gowns from brands like Dundas, Raisa & Vanessa, Prada and Giambattista Valli.

Union has also explored fashion ventures in the past when she created a collection for New York & Company. The range featured a series of trendy yet classic clothing that appealed to women of all ages in the form of printed kimonos, strapless dresses, eye-catching sweaters and vibrant jumpsuits.

Put on a pair of crisp white sneakers and add an athletic twist to all of your outfits that’s suitable for every season, inspired by Union.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Prada Lug-Sole Platform Sneakers, $825.

CREDIT: Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Sneakers, $90.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Nike Court Vision Low Sneakers, $65.

