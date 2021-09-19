Gabrielle Union Goes Colorful in Printed Bodycon Dress and Orange Mule Sandals in Miami

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gabrielle Union gave a lesson in color theory with her latest look.

The “Being Mary Jane” actress posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday enjoying a vacation in Miami. Outfit-wise, Union wore a long-sleeve bodycon dress, which featured a graphic blue and red print and eye-catching gold hoop earrings.

To address the shoes, Union slipped on a pair of orange mules that added the perfect amount of casual edge and color contrast to the entire vibe.

When it comes to Union’s essential style, it consists of chic, trendy clothing that also finds inspiration from fashions of yesteryear. Riddled through her Instagram feed are photos of her in fun dresses, loose-fitting tailoring, intricate swimwear, printed skirts, striking outerwear and efficient activewear. For her essential footwear aesthetic, Union typically wears sharp pumps, sleek boots, heeled sandals, sleek sneakers and elegant slides.

Union has tried her hand at fashion ventures in the past, including creating a collection for New York & Company. The line incorporated a series of trendy, yet classic clothing that appealed to women of all ages in the form of printed kimonos and vibrant jumpsuits.

When she’s not posting pictures of her and her family’s fashion moments on Instagram, she struts down red carpets in gowns from brands including Dundas, Valentino, Raisa & Vanessa, Prada and Giambattista Valli.

