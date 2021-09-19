×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Gabrielle Union Goes Colorful in Printed Bodycon Dress and Orange Mule Sandals in Miami

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
Gabrielle Union at the 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon.
Gabrielle Union at the 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gabrielle Union gave a lesson in color theory with her latest look. 

The “Being Mary Jane” actress posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday enjoying a vacation in Miami. Outfit-wise, Union wore a long-sleeve bodycon dress, which featured a graphic blue and red print and eye-catching gold hoop earrings. 

To address the shoes, Union slipped on a pair of orange mules that added the perfect amount of casual edge and color contrast to the entire vibe. 

When it comes to Union’s essential style, it consists of chic, trendy clothing that also finds inspiration from fashions of yesteryear. Riddled through her Instagram feed are photos of her in fun dresses, loose-fitting tailoring, intricate swimwear, printed skirts, striking outerwear and efficient activewear. For her essential footwear aesthetic, Union typically wears sharp pumps, sleek boots, heeled sandals, sleek sneakers and elegant slides. 

Union has tried her hand at fashion ventures in the past, including creating a collection for New York & Company. The line incorporated a series of trendy, yet classic clothing that appealed to women of all ages in the form of printed kimonos and vibrant jumpsuits. 

Related

Jordyn Woods' Birthday Week Continues With a Bodycon Dress & Heels That Double As Jewelry

Koio's First Women's Collection Includes All the Chunky Shoes You Need for Fall

Kylie Jenner Flatters Her Baby Bump in Low-Rise Jeans, Oversize Trench & Chunky Boots

When she’s not posting pictures of her and her family’s fashion moments on Instagram, she struts down red carpets in gowns from brands including Dundas, Valentino, Raisa & Vanessa, Prada and Giambattista Valli.

Put on a pair of orange mules and add a touch of color to your outfits inspired by Union. 

 

 

 

 

Vince Camuto Brelanie Sandal
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Brelanie Sandal, $99

The Attico Kaia 100mm Mules
CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: The Attico Kaia 100mm Mules, $661

Jimmy Choo Avenue 50 Burnt Orange Nappa Leather Mules
CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Avenue 50 Burnt Orange Nappa Leather Mules, $650

Click through the gallery to see Gabrielle Union’s chic street style over the years. 

joor Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Preps Digital Passport for the Hybrid Trade Show Era

JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad