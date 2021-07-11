Gabrielle Union Demonstrates What to Wear on Your Next Boat Trip in a Linen Set & Trending Thong Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve ever needed fashion inspo for a boat day, Gabrielle Union has got you covered.

Over the weekend, Union enjoyed a day on the water with her husband Dwyane Wade and their daughter Kaavia. For the outing, Union served up a casual yet chic look, wearing a linen button up atop a blue bikini top. Union continued the look with a pair of matching linen shorts.

As for footwear, Union opted for a silhouette that is trending big this summer: thong sandals. Union’s pair came in black and featured a thick strap across the top of the foot and a large stud over the toe ring.

Thong silhouettes reemerged on the celebrity scene last year and have continued to be the “it” style as we get into the summer months. Different iterations of thong sandals were also seen on the spring ’21 runways of Jacquemus, Coperni, Kenzo and more.

Union’s easygoing weekend look comes after she showcased a more vibrant ensemble during a different weekend getaway earlier this month. That weekend, Union spent some time in North Fork, New York, for which she wore multi-colored high-low dress.

The spirited frock featured trending puff-sleeves, a belted waist and a high slit. Giving the dress a casual edge, Union paired the look with shorts — making it an elongated shirt. Union’s dress, which was adorned with flowers came in hues most commonly associated with tie-dye prints. Vibrant shades and psychedelic patterns are having a major moment this summer with trends from the ’60s and ’70s making a come back.

When it comes to her most recent style, Union has been all about patterns, prints and statement colors — which is right on trend. When it comes to brands, Union can be seen in everything from Prada, Giorgio Armani, Stella McCartney, Jimmy Choo and more.

