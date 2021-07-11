×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Gabrielle Union Demonstrates What to Wear on Your Next Boat Trip in a Linen Set & Trending Thong Sandals

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
gab-union-vanity-fair-oscar-party-feature
Gabrielle Union’s Chic Street Style
Gabrielle Union’s Chic Street Style
Gabrielle Union’s Chic Street Style
Gabrielle Union’s Chic Street Style
View Gallery 14 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve ever needed fashion inspo for a boat day, Gabrielle Union has got you covered.

Over the weekend, Union enjoyed a day on the water with her husband Dwyane Wade and their daughter Kaavia. For the outing, Union served up a casual yet chic look, wearing a linen button up atop a blue bikini top. Union continued the look with a pair of matching linen shorts.

As for footwear, Union opted for a silhouette that is trending big this summer: thong sandals. Union’s pair came in black and featured a thick strap across the top of the foot and a large stud over the toe ring.

Related

Kate Middleton Is Pretty in a Pink Button Dress & Pointed Block Heels at Wimbledon

Jennifer Lopez Gets Beachy in a Rhinestone Bikini, Cutoff Shorts & the Strappiest Sandals

Izabel Goulart Is Hard to Miss in Neon Green Shorts & Cardigan Set With Pyramid Heels at Cannes Film Festival

Thong silhouettes reemerged on the celebrity scene last year and have continued to be the “it” style as we get into the summer months. Different iterations of thong sandals were also seen on the spring ’21 runways of Jacquemus, Coperni, Kenzo and more.

Union’s easygoing weekend look comes after she showcased a more vibrant ensemble during a different weekend getaway earlier this month. That weekend, Union spent some time in North Fork, New York, for which she wore multi-colored high-low dress.

The spirited frock featured trending puff-sleeves, a belted waist and a high slit. Giving the dress a casual edge, Union paired the look with shorts — making it an elongated shirt. Union’s dress, which was adorned with flowers came in hues most commonly associated with tie-dye prints. Vibrant shades and psychedelic patterns are having a major moment this summer with trends from the ’60s and ’70s making a come back.

When it comes to her most recent style, Union has been all about patterns, prints and statement colors — which is right on trend. When it comes to brands, Union can be seen in everything from Prada, Giorgio Armani, Stella McCartney, Jimmy Choo and more.

via spiga, pixey sandal, thong sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Via Spiga Pixey Sandal, $50

michael kors, mallory sandals, thong sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Michael by Michael Kors Mallory Sandals, $79

moschino, thong sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Moschino Logo Plaque Leather Thong Sandals, $395 

Click through the gallery to see Gabrielle Union’s chic street style over the years.

Seriplanet Sponsored By Seriplanet

Code to Customization

Seriplanet launched Plus to meet the evolving needs of its commercial partners seeking customization.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad