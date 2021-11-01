Gabrielle Union Puts a Sleek Twist on a Zombie Halloween Costume in a Cutout Mini Dress With Chelsea Boots

Gabrielle Union, her husband Dwyane Wade and their 2-year-old daughter Kaavia dressed as the undead for one of their many Halloween costumes.

The Union-Wade bunch had their faces painted to look decayed and gruesome as zombies. Union wore a black dress by Isa Boulder. The mini dress had a diamond cutout design on the bodice and side. There was also a single-leg covering with the same cutouts. The actress wore dark brown Chelsea boots with a chunky rubber sole and elastic side. Wade wore a black utility jumpsuit with the sleeves cut off and a white T-shirt covered in fake blood. The former Miami Heat basketball player chose his Li-Ning sneakers for some color, which included bright hues on the soles and a splatter paint design on top of the black leather uppers. The couple dressed their daughter in a tattered black and gray tutu dress.

When the family-oriented couple isn’t in costume, Union and Wade can be spotted dressed in coordinated outfits. The actress does not shy away from bright colors and attends many red carpets in vibrant printed gowns. Wade typically looks clean-cut in suits and has quite the luxury streetwear and basketball sneaker collection.

See more photos of Gabrielle Union’s style over the years.