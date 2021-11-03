Gabrielle Union Arrives in a Striking Cutout Dress and Blue Sandals With Dwyane & Zaya Wade for Gucci’s Love Parade Show

Gabrielle Union was all Gucci and all smiles on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

The actress arrived to Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza dubbed Gucci Love Parade, with her husband Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya, donning a camel-hued, long-sleeve dress with chic cutouts and a high leg slit.

The 49-year old jazzed up her neutral frock, also by Gucci, with sleek silver sandals with a matching clutch.

Gabrielle Union goes minimal with a striking leg slit. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA The Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for creative director Alessandro Michele’s star-studded runway show, with 100 looks modeled by the famous likes of Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, St. Vincent and Miranda July. Other A-list attendees included Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Tracee Ellis Ross and Billie Eilish.

Gabrielle Union waves at Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA Union seems to be a big fan of the peek-a-boo trend as she wore a black style with square-toed mules for her birthday last month, while on seaside vacation with Wade.

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans of the trend for fall.

Gabrielle Union at the Gucci Love Parade in a camel-hued cutout dress. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA Union and Wade are frequently spotted in coordinated outfits and she usually gravitates towards bright colors and vibrant printed gowns on the red carpet. You can find the “Bring It On” star in everything from Chanel, Cong Tri and Valentino to Cos, Reformation and Adidas.

