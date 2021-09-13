Gabrielle Union Will Have You Green With Envy in a Vintage Gown and Platform Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gabrielle Union set the tone for the 2021 Met Gala day on a glamorous note.

The actress was seen heading to “Good Morning America” on Monday, the same day as the Met Gala. She wore a vintage Isaac Mizrahi green silk gown, which she posted to her Instagram in the gown with the caption “Kicking off #MetMonday with an homage to American fashion with this archive Isaac Mizrahi from spring 1991.”

The dress featured a lighter green mini dress beneath a deeper green silk long sleeve cape. Union added a thick gold choker necklace to her ensemble.

Gabrielle Union in NYC. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the “Bring it On” star went with a celebrity favorite: the Jimmy Choo Max sandals. She added six inches of height to her frame with her heels, which she wore in the colorway “Anthracite” on her outing. The heels featured an ankle strap as well as open-toe detailing, and were just sported by Megan Fox at the VMAs on Sunday night.

Related Jennifer Lopez Wows in a Plunging Gown & 6-Inch Heels for Red Carpet Debut With Ben Affleck Zendaya Goes Viral in Bold Two-Piece Purple Dress for 'Dune' Premiere in Paris How Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' Reimagined the Iconic Glass Slipper

A close look at Union’s heels. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoe style, Union more often than not leans toward bold. The actress tends to favor of-the-moment trends, most recently wearing square-toed thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture’s recent collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She also favors strappy sandals and tall boots as well by top brands like Tamara Mellon, Paris Texas and Tabitha Simmons. When not hitting the red carpet or other formal events, Union prefers both colorful and neutral chunky sneakers by Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

Sport serious height like Union with your own platform ankle strap heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of NastyGal

Buy Now: NastyGal Clear Ankle Strap Faux Leather Platform Heels, $35

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Steve Madden Kisha Platform Sandal, $90

CREDIT: Courtesy of Windsor

Buy Now: Windsor All That Glam Square Toe Block Platform Heels, $31

Scroll through to see Union’s best street style over the years.