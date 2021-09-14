×
Gabrielle Union Dazzles in an Ethereal Gown & Metallic Sandals at the Met Gala 2021

By Jacorey Moon
More Stories By Jacorey

The Met Gala 2021-NYC
Gabrielle Union really brought the dizzying drama with her latest look.

The “Deliver Us From Eva” actress attended the 2021 Met Gala last night, where she wore a mostly white dress that featured little black ovals and circles designed throughout the dress.

Gabrielle Union attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Gabrielle Union attends the 2021 Met Gala.
CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
Gabrielle Union attends the 2021 Met Gala.
A closer look at Gabrielle Union’s metallic brown sandals.
CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

For the shoes, Union slipped on a pair of brown metallic sandals that had a slight platform sole, which added a nice touch of sleekness to the overall aesthetic of the ensemble.

Union’s essential style consists of chic, trendy clothing plays of the modernity of fashion while also harking back to vintage silhouettes. Her Instagram features photos of her in printed dresses, loose-fitting tailoring, intricate swimwear, edgy skirts, striking outerwear and efficient activewear. For her essential footwear aesthetic, Union typically wears sharp pumps, sleek boots, heeled sandals and elegant slides.

When she’s not posting pictures of her daughter Kaavia’s fashion moments or her husband dressed to the nines, Union struts down red carpets in gowns from brands like Dundas, Raisa & Vanessa, Prada and Giambattista Valli.

Union also explored fashion ventures in the past when she created a collection for New York & Company. The line incorporated a series of trendy yet classic clothing that appealed to women of all ages in the form of printed kimonos, strapless dresses, eye-catching sweaters and vibrant jumpsuits.

Slip on a pair of brown heeled platform sandals and a touch of refinement to your outfits, inspired by Gabrielle Union.

CL by Laundry Go On Sandal
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: CL by Laundry Go On Sandal, $50

Casadei Floral platform sandals
CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Casadei Floral Platform Sandals, $435

Casadei platform stiletto sandals
CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Casadei Platform Stiletto Sandals, $997.

Click through the gallery to see Gabrielle Union's chic street style over the years.

Access exclusive content

