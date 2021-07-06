Gabrielle Union Proves You Can Never Have Too Much Color in a Vibrant High Low Dress & Pink Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union understands that a lot of color is a good thing.

Over the weekend, Union and her family spent some time in North Fork, New York — for which she sported a vibrant ensemble. Taking to Instagram to share moments from her getaway, Union posted a sweet video of herself posing alongside her daughter Kaavia James and her husband Dwyane Wade. For the occasion, Union looked as lively as ever in a multi-colored high-low dress.

The spirited frock featured trending puff-sleeves, a belted waist and a high slit. Giving the dress a casual edge, Union paired the look with shorts — making it an elongated shirt.

Related Izabel Goulart Perfects French Style in a Glowing Suit, Scarf Top & Thong Sandals Emily Ratajkowski's Backless Little White Dress & Snaking Sandals Are the Picture of Summer Cardi B Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in a Mesh Leopard Dress & Thin-Strap Sandals

Union’s dress, which was adorned with flowers came in hues most commonly associated with tie-dye prints. Vibrant shades and psychedelic patterns are having a major moment this summer with trends from the ’60s and ’70s making a come back.

As for footwear, Union kept the colorful theme going with a pair of low top sneakers. The kicks featured hot pink uppers with a red lining visible on the tongue. The sneakers were then finalized with crisp white laces.

To complete her look, Union opted for chunky hoop earrings and styled her hair in a sleek up do.

When it comes to her most recent style, Union has been all about patterns, prints and statement colors — which is right on trend. When it comes to brands, Union can be seen in everything from Prada, Giorgio Armani, Stella McCartney, Jimmy Choo and more.

Add pink sneakers to your footwear rotation with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nike Air VaporMax Plus Sneaker, $200

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Comme Des Garçons Play x Converse, $150

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Dolce & Gabbana NS1 Slip-On Sneakers, $795

Click through the gallery to see Gabrielle Union’s street style through the years.