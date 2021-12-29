Gabrielle Union Radiates in Flowy Matching Green Pant Set While Dancing With Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union is a scene in green.

The “Bring It On” actress posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her and husband Dwyane Wade dancing and “catching a vibe.” For Union’s ensemble, she slipped on a flowy matching green set that featured a long button-up shirt that had two front pockets and a pair of billowing pants that covered up her feet as she danced with Wade. When it comes to Wade, he wore a tan cardigan sweater, a white T-shirt, shorts and a pair of matching slip-on shoes.

Although Union didn’t wear any shoes with this outfit, it’s safe to say that if she did, she would’ve worn a pair of stylish pumps or sneakers that added a slight flair and elevation to this interesting and colorful ensemble.

Union is known for her entrancing and fashion-forward sartorial aesthetic that allows her to create moments both on red carpets and in Instagram feed photos alike. On her feed, we see pictures of her wearing colorful separates, sharp tailoring, effective activewear and slinky dresses that all have a classic yet comfy appeal to them. On the footwear front, Union pretty much dons any style imaginable, from powerful pumps to sleek sandals to functional sneakers that all unify and round out her unique vibe no matter the attire.

The “Deliver Us From Eva” actress has also ventured into the fashion industry and collaborated with New York & Company to create a capsule collection of clothing like stretchy dresses, printed separates, denim pieces and easy dresses that focused on being inclusive and body positivity.

