Gabrielle Union Looks Like a Walking Disco Ball in a Reflective Jacket & Trending Biker Shorts

Gabrielle Union just proved that glitter is always a girl’s best friend.

Yesterday, at stepdaughter Zaya Wade’s 14th birthday party, the actress and her husband, Dwyane Wade, teaching their 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia, how to roller skate. The “Bring it On” star wore a bedazzled oversized Magda Butrym blazer, pairing the statement piece with black biker shorts and a black undershirt.

For footwear, Union kept with the color theme of silver, black and white in a low-top, black sneaker with white threading. She also accessorized with a diamond necklace and wore her hair in a slicked back, braided ponytail.

The entire Wade family, even their youngest daughter, Kaavia, 2, is often styled by celebrity stylist, Thomas Christos Kikis. Avidly posting on social media to display the fun family looks Kikis dresses each of them in, Union has attributed her best looks to him. Thomas Christos Kikis’ other celebrity clients range from Anna Sophia Robb to Busy Phillips.

Union herself is no rookie to the fashion industry, as the movie star has had past partnerships with New York & Co. which granted her the opportunity to co-design a few seasonal collections. Each capsule collection represented the star’s style accurately, showcasing sophisticated looks with modern twists.

To replicate Gabrielle’s look, shop our recommendations below.

CREDIT: Cariuma

To Buy: Cariuma Catiba Pro Sneaker in Black Contrast/Ivory, $90

CREDIT: Converse

To Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star, $55

CREDIT: Vans

To Buy: Vans Authentic in Black, $50

Want more? Click through the gallery to see Gabrielle Union’s chic street style over the years.