Jennifer Aniston & ‘Friends’ Cast Join Forces to Launch the Show’s First Official Merch Collection for Charity

So no one told you there was going to be a “Friends” merchandise launch?

The cast of the famous ’90s sitcom came together on Instagram to promote the show’s first official merchandise collection. The limited-edition line, available for just four weeks, features an array of colorful sweatshirts and T-shirts retailing from $29.99 to $49.99. Each includes a range of different quotes from the comedy’s first three seasons, which fans of the show will instantly remember — including “We were SO not on a break!,” “Smelly Cat,” and “Who’s FICA?” — from leads Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry.

Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer each shared that half of their proceeds from the collection would benefit various charities. The nonprofits Americares, The Rape Foundation, and The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation (EBMRF) will each receive portions of the line’s sales.

However, this isn’t the only merchandise drop from “Friends.” This collection was the first of three total collections, which will presumably feature references from seasons 4-10. It’s anticipated that the future lines will also be available for timespans of four weeks. However, thanks to the cast photos that include mugs and baseball caps not seen in the first drop, it’s possible that they could include a wider variety of products. No future release dates have been confirmed at this time.

The official launch of “Friends” merchandise follows the show’s reunion on HBO Max earlier this spring. The special reunion episode featured all six lead actors sharing a room together for the first time in 17 years, since the comedy wrapped in 2004.

You can shop the first “Friends” collection now on Represent.com.