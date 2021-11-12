×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

French First Lady Brigitte Macron Is a Vision in White in Floral-Embroidered Dress & Pumps at Paris Peace Forum

By FN Staff
FN Staff

FN Staff

More Stories By FN

View All
ELYSEE PALACE Inaugural dinner for the Paris Peace Forum
Brigitte Macron’s Footwear Style
Brigitte Macron’s Footwear Style
Brigitte Macron’s Footwear Style
Brigitte Macron’s Footwear Style
View Gallery 44 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

French first lady Brigitte Macron greeted world leaders last night for the Paris Peace Forum along with her husband, President Emmanuel Macron.

world leaders at Inaugural dinner for the Paris Peace Forum. Emmanuel Macron, president de la Republique francaise, Charles Michel, president du Conseil Europeen, sa compagne Amelie Derbaudrenghien, Brigitte Macron (Sipa via AP Images)
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and first lady Brigitte Macron, far right, greet world leaders at the inaugural dinner for the Paris Peace on Nov. 11.
CREDIT: Eric TSCHAEN-POOL/SIPA

Brigitte looked elegant in a white knee-length dress that featured black floral embroidery along the hem of the skirt. Around her neckline, she draped a black scarf. The educator completed the outfit in a pair of black suede pumps that had a pointed-toe profile.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron pose with Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou and his wife Lalla Malika Issoufou as they attend a dinner on the first day of the Paris Peace Forum, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Some world leaders and internet giants are expected to issue a global call to better protect children online during a Paris summit of about 30 heads of state and government, including U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris. (Gonzalo Fuentes/ Pool photo via AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his wife Brigitte Macron, far right, pose with Niger’s President Mahamadou Issoufou and his wife Lalla Malika Issoufou as they attend a dinner on the first day of the Paris Peace Forum, at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
CREDIT: AP
world leaders at Inaugural dinner for the Paris Peace Forum. Emmanuel Macron, president de la Republique francaise, Charles Michel, president du Conseil Europeen, sa compagne Amelie Derbaudrenghien, Brigitte Macron (Sipa via AP Images)
Detail of Brigitte Macron’s pumps.
CREDIT: Eric TSCHAEN-POOL/SIPA

It would be no surprise if the label was Louis Vuitton. Most of the French first lady’s shoes are by the French fashion house, which is one of her go-to brands — she also counts Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière as a close friend. Aside from ankle boots, she can also be seen in pointed-toe pumps and sporty sneakers in similarly chic colors.

Related

Britney Spears Dances in 'Free Britney' Shirt & Pumps Ahead of Highly-Anticipated Court Hearing

'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung Stuns in Grecian-Inspired Louis Vuitton Dress and Block Heeled Sandals at CFDA Awards

Adele Poses in Bed for 'Rolling Stone' in Sharp Slingback Pumps, Jeans & Sweater

Though typically seen at formal events, Brigitte recently showed off her casual side. The rare moment came on Nov. 6 while in Biarritz, France, during the G7 summit. The first lady wore a loose-fitting white blouse that featured a tie front knot and gold buttons. She paired her top with dark blue skinny jeans complete with a red studded belt.

Completing the look, she sported a pair of white, Louis Vuitton Run Away sneakers. The footwear is a reinterpretation of the classic running shoe. The model she had on was crafted from supple calf leather and patent monogram canvas, and featured a gold-tone metal plaque and the brand’s logo on the side. The wedge-shaped outsole discreetly added extra height.

Click through the gallery to see more of Brigitte Macron’s style through the years

Elevate your fall looks in sharp black pumps.

Sam Edelman, black pumps, pointed-toe pumps, leather pumps, stiletto pumps

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $140.

Target, A New Day, black pumps, pointed-toe pumps, suede pumps, stiletto pumps

To Buy: A New Day Lacey pumps, $25.

Michael Michael Kors, pumps, black pumps, leather pumps, pointed-toe pumps, heeled pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Dorothy pumps, $99

 

Boot Barn Sponsored By Boot Barn

A Famed American Icon

Boot Barn shares the story of the emblematic American cowboy boot and how western fashion is transcending into mainstream pop culture.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad