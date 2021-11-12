French First Lady Brigitte Macron Is a Vision in White in Floral-Embroidered Dress & Pumps at Paris Peace Forum

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

French first lady Brigitte Macron greeted world leaders last night for the Paris Peace Forum along with her husband, President Emmanuel Macron.

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and first lady Brigitte Macron, far right, greet world leaders at the inaugural dinner for the Paris Peace on Nov. 11. CREDIT: Eric TSCHAEN-POOL/SIPA

Brigitte looked elegant in a white knee-length dress that featured black floral embroidery along the hem of the skirt. Around her neckline, she draped a black scarf. The educator completed the outfit in a pair of black suede pumps that had a pointed-toe profile.

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his wife Brigitte Macron, far right, pose with Niger’s President Mahamadou Issoufou and his wife Lalla Malika Issoufou as they attend a dinner on the first day of the Paris Peace Forum, at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. CREDIT: AP

Detail of Brigitte Macron’s pumps. CREDIT: Eric TSCHAEN-POOL/SIPA

It would be no surprise if the label was Louis Vuitton. Most of the French first lady’s shoes are by the French fashion house, which is one of her go-to brands — she also counts Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière as a close friend. Aside from ankle boots, she can also be seen in pointed-toe pumps and sporty sneakers in similarly chic colors.

Though typically seen at formal events, Brigitte recently showed off her casual side. The rare moment came on Nov. 6 while in Biarritz, France, during the G7 summit. The first lady wore a loose-fitting white blouse that featured a tie front knot and gold buttons. She paired her top with dark blue skinny jeans complete with a red studded belt.

Completing the look, she sported a pair of white, Louis Vuitton Run Away sneakers. The footwear is a reinterpretation of the classic running shoe. The model she had on was crafted from supple calf leather and patent monogram canvas, and featured a gold-tone metal plaque and the brand’s logo on the side. The wedge-shaped outsole discreetly added extra height.

