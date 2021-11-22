×
Florence Pugh Goes Chic in Plaid on Plaid & Bone Boots With Zach Braff

By Allie Fasanella
Florence Pugh
Oscar-nominated English actress Florence Pugh was spotted sporting a stylish ensemble while doing some shopping with boyfriend Zach Braff in New York City on Sunday.

The “Little Women” star dressed in a plaid Wilfred Margaux blazer and bone-colored Iris & Ink Erin belted pleated drill jumpsuit. Adding more plaid to the fall-ready look, she also donned a Scotch & Soda checked boucle scarf. For footwear, she slipped into a pair of creamy bone leather lace-up boots on a chunky flared sole from the French brand Free Lance.

Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh is seen wearing a plaid jacket and scarf over a cream-colored jumpsuit and a pair of matching boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

Further accessorizing, the 25-year-old “Midsommar” actress wore Ray-Ban sunglasses perched on her head and a Louis Vuitton “Game On” vanity bag slung over her shoulder. Pugh also showed off several rings, including two gold designs from New York City jeweler Helen Ficalora.

florence pugh, free lance lucy boots
A closer look at Pugh wearing Free Lance Paris Lucy lace-up boots featuring a slightly flared rubber sole in a cream color.
CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, the former “Scrubs” star wore a casual burnt orange zip-up hoodie with a gray scarf, khaki pants and dark red Converse high-tops.

florence pugh, zach braff
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are spotted doing some shopping while out and about in Soho in New York City.
CREDIT: Splash News

