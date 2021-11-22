Florence Pugh Goes Chic in Plaid on Plaid & Bone Boots With Zach Braff

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Oscar-nominated English actress Florence Pugh was spotted sporting a stylish ensemble while doing some shopping with boyfriend Zach Braff in New York City on Sunday.

The “Little Women” star dressed in a plaid Wilfred Margaux blazer and bone-colored Iris & Ink Erin belted pleated drill jumpsuit. Adding more plaid to the fall-ready look, she also donned a Scotch & Soda checked boucle scarf. For footwear, she slipped into a pair of creamy bone leather lace-up boots on a chunky flared sole from the French brand Free Lance.

Florence Pugh is seen wearing a plaid jacket and scarf over a cream-colored jumpsuit and a pair of matching boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Further accessorizing, the 25-year-old “Midsommar” actress wore Ray-Ban sunglasses perched on her head and a Louis Vuitton “Game On” vanity bag slung over her shoulder. Pugh also showed off several rings, including two gold designs from New York City jeweler Helen Ficalora.

A closer look at Pugh wearing Free Lance Paris Lucy lace-up boots featuring a slightly flared rubber sole in a cream color. CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, the former “Scrubs” star wore a casual burnt orange zip-up hoodie with a gray scarf, khaki pants and dark red Converse high-tops.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are spotted doing some shopping while out and about in Soho in New York City. CREDIT: Splash News

Shop combat boots below.

CREDIT: Sam Edelman

To Buy: Sam Edelman Garret Combat Platform Boot, $180; samedelman.com

CREDIT: Bloomingdales

To Buy: Schutz Orly Platform Combat Boot, $158; bloomingdales.com

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Aldo Prae Combat Boot, $180; nordstrom.com

Scroll through the gallery for a more glamorous look at Florence Pugh.