Florence Pugh Is a Modern-Day Barbie in a Hot Pink Dress and 6-Inch Platform Pumps

Florence Pugh turned into a modern-day Barbie in Paris with her latest look.

While on the press tour for “Black Widow” yesterday, the Oscar-nominated actress opted for a bright pink Versace minidress. Her look was further accented by a gold pendant necklace and crystal earrings, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray. The outfit was similar in tone to past pink looks Pugh has donned by Blumarine and Louis Vuitton this summer.

On the footwear front, Pugh donned a pair of vibrant satin platform pumps from Versace as well that perfectly matched her dress. The shoes featured everything from towering 6-inch block heels and thick platforms to crystal-embellished ankle straps and dangling gold charms of the brand’s Medusa mascot. Pugh’s pumps retail for $1,295 on SaksFifthAvenue.com.

Versace’s satin platform pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Monochrome outfits have become one of the season’s most popular trends. The styling hack mixes pieces in the same color or print, creating a sleek and streamlined look that appears completely effortless. Pugh is the latest star to favor the look, among celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Saweetie, Lizzo and more.

The “Little Women” star herself has become a focus in the fashion world while on the press circuit for “Black Widow” this year, wearing an array of statement dresses and sets by Miu Miu, Prada, Giambattista Valli and more. The actress’ Versace outfit this week mirrors her affliction for glamorous matching sets and monochrome outfits, which are her proven wardrobe go-to’s.

Most recently, she was spotted in a matching floral embroidered crop top and skirt during Dior’s haute couture show, as well as an iridescent swirl-printed skirt and jacket at Louis Vuitton’s Parfum dinner at Paris Fashion Week.

Florence Pugh attends Louis Vuitton’s Parfum Dinner during Paris Fashion Week on July 5, 2021. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA The star’s clothing isn’t the only eye-catching element of her sharp ensembles. Pugh also makes frequent statements with her shoes as well. The actress coordinates her outfits with similarly colored pumps and sandals from top labels like Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin. Platform and combat boots by brands like Valentino, Prada and Giambattista Valli are also favorites, as well as affordable options from Dr. Martens and Vince Camuto. When she’s off-duty, Pugh can be seen in a range of contemporary and athletic sneakers by Allbirds, Adidas and Converse.

Add a pop of color to your shoe rotation in bright pink pumps, inspired by Florence Pugh.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Nine West Alison pumps, $60 (was $89).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Badgley Mischka Cher pumps, $225.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Steve Madden Daisie pumps, $89.

