Eva Longoria Wears Bright Yellow Leggings & Matching Sweatshirt With Adidas Sneakers for a Hike

Eva Longoria relaxed in sunshine-worthy style while hiking this afternoon.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress wore pale yellow leggings with a matching zip-up sweatshirt for a daytime hike, which she took a short break from to soak up the sun. The look was finished off with a black baseball cap and pair of sleek aviator sunglasses, creating a cheerful and chic athleisure look.

For footwear, Longoria slipped on a pair of Adidas Ultraboost 4.0 DNA sneakers in the brand’s white and core black colorway. The popular running shoes feature the brand’s signature Primeknit uppers, with added support from side lacing cages and a cushioned midsole. They’re also made with Primeblue yarn, a recycled textile crafted with Parley Ocean Plastic. Longoria’s Ultraboosts currently retail for $180 on Adidas.com.

Longoria’s Adidas Ultraboost 4.0 DNA sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Longoria is known for her workout style, specifically colorful athleisure sets. The “Dog Days” star can frequently be seen sharing photos from workouts and activities on social media, wearing matching separates by Athleta, Alo Yoga, Girlfriend Collective, and more top athletic brands. She’s also appeared in sneakers with similar cushioned midsoles, such as the Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 and New Balance’s Fresh Foam 1080v10 sneakers.

Similarly to Longoria’s outfits, color-coordinated sets are one of 2021’s easiest styling hacks. Pair a matching top with any bottom in the same color — plus, typically, a complementary or matching shoe — and you have a streamlined ensemble that looks undeniably sharp. Celebs like Kendall Jenner, Olivia Culpo and Jennifer Lopez have also become purveyors of the trend, proving its undeniable star power.

Longoria is indeed a sneaker fanatic, sharing glimpses of her at-home workouts during the last year in shoes by brands like AVRE, Ryka, and Asics. The actress and producer is often seen in her own trend-based collection as well, which she’s created with European online retailers Eobuwie and Modivo. For more formal affairs, however, Longoria prefers pointed toe pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Gianvito Rossi, Casadei and other major designer labels.

