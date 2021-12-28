Eva Longoria Gets Physical in Sports Bra, Leggings & Sleek Black Sneakers for a Chic Workout

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Eva Longoria makes working out a stylish event.

The “Desperate Housewives” star posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her in the gym wearing a streamlined look. For the ensemble, Longoria wore a black flowy long-sleeve T-shirt and a pair of black stretch pants. Underneath the top, she wore a black sports bra. She accessorized with a pair of black Adidas socks.

When it came down to the shoes, Longoria sported a pair of sleek black sneakers that helped to unify the look.

Longoria is known for having a classic yet casual sartorial sense that allows her to have fun with comfy and eye-catching designs. On Instagram, she posts pictures of her wearing printed caftans, structured tailoring and slinky dresses that fit within her aesthetic. On the footwear front, Longoria is a fan of powerful pumps, breezy sandals and effective sneakers that also add brevity and charm to her outfits.

The “Devious Maids” producer has also ventured into the fashion industry over the years. Last year, she collaborated with online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo to create a capsule collection of shoes. The line featured chic flats, sneakers and heels that aligned with Longoria’s tastes while also having a versatile flair. She also launched her own clothing line, The Eva Longoria Collection, in partnership with Sunrise Brand, which incorporated a range of dresses, denim, novelty knits, jackets and T-shirts.

Click through the gallery to see Eva Longoria’s red carpet style through the years.

Put on a pair of sleek black sneakers and add an athletic twist to your outfits.

CREDIT: Nike

Buy Now: Nike Air Max 90 Sneakers, $170.

CREDIT: Allbirds

Buy Now: Allbirds Women’s Tree Runners, $98.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Nike Air Max SC Sneakers, $75.