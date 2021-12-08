Eva Longoria Cozies Up In Cream Sweatsuit & Sleek White Sneakers in Dubai

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Eva Longoria is all smiles in her new Instagram photo.

The 46-year-old actress and producer shared a beautiful picture of herself and friends, Huda and Mona Kattan on Tuesday.

Longoria captioned the shot, “When in Dubai….you must meet up with the girls!! @hudabeauty @monakattan”

The “Desperate Housewives” alum kept it cozy and cute for a girl’s day out in Dubai. Longoria sported an off-white sweatsuit. Her look included a long-sleeve pullover crewneck and mid-rise joggers that were complete with angle front pockets and elastic cuffs on the end.

Opting for minimal accessories, she paired her comfortable monochrome set with a thin gold necklace.

On her feet was a pair of white sneakers. Her footwear choice tied her look together perfectly.

The “Devious Maids” producer recently slipped into some kicks while attempting a few millennialst fashion trends. In the video, Longoria can be seen trying on a pair of slouchy frame boyfriend jeans with various tops and shoe styles. She finalized her trendy ensemble with a pair of retro-inspired high-top white, red and black Air Jordan 1s.

When Longoria is not in sneakers, you can catch her in sandals and pumps from top brands like Aquazzura, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent.

Longoria is always known for her striking red carpet style, and often wears bold gowns with features like sparkly accents, plunging necklines and daring slits from Zuhair Murad, Reem Acra and Alberta Ferretti.

Eva Longoria attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

She recently dazzled on the red carpet at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. The “Young and Restless” actress donned a sparkly black Vivienne Westwood gown. The number featured one thin strap, as well as one wider strap in an off-the-shoulder style. Her gown also included a floor-length train, which flowed behind her on the red carpet.

See more of Eva Longoria’s red carpet style over the years.

