Eva Longoria Suits Up in a White-Hot Outfit and Barely-There Pumps

Eva Longoria shows that nice tailoring will never go out of style.

The ”Desperate Housewives” star posted a rather fun photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her wearing a sleek look. The ensemble featured a white suit by Georges Chakra that incorporated a one-button white blazer paired with matching pants that had a sharp crease down the middle of each leg. Longoria accessorized the getup by wearing a chic, dainty gold necklaces.

When it came down to the footwear, Longoria slipped on a pair of pointed-toe transparent mules by Gianvito Rossi that add a festive elevation.

Longoria is known for wearing effortless fashion-forward styles that emphasize comfort and design. On Instagram, the “Devious Maids” producer posts videos of her working out in colorful athleisure-wear; when she feels the need to get dolled up, she wears intricate silhouettes and garments from brands like Vivienne Westwood, Zuhair Murad and Vitor Zerbinato. She typically fancies pieces like flowy pants, slinky dresses and structured separates that help to bolster her tastes while also allowing her to dabble in more amusing sartorial moments. For shoes, she usually gravitates towards functional sneakers, sharp pumps and towering platforms.

Longoria has also ventured into the fashion industry, having collaborated with Sunrise Brands in 2017 to create a capsule collection of garments that used power knits and four-way stretch denim. She also teamed up with The Limited in 2020 to create a line of trendy, sophisticated clothing.

