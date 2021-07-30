Eva Longoria Is Bold at ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Set in Neon Yellow Under Armour Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Longoria added a punch of neon yellow to her latest casual look while filming the upcoming film, “Flamin’ Hot.”

While directing the origin story behind Frito Lay’s hit Flamin’ Hot Cheetos snacks, Longoria arrived on-set in black lounge pants and a matching T-shirt that featured a graphic of Cheetos’ Chester the Cheetah mascot. The “Desperate Housewives” actress completed her look with a black baseball cap, thin gold bracelet, and gold hoop earrings. “Is this what ya’ll mean by look back at it?” she playfully captioned a photo in the outfit for Instagram.

Longoria added a bold punch to her look with a pair of neon yellow Under Armour sneakers. The men’s UA Project Rock 3 weightlifting shoes featured a comfortable black and white sole made with the brand’s signature UA HOVR foam. Their bright Energy Mesh uppers also included a knit opening for added security and durability. Longoria’s sneakers retail for $140 on UnderArmour.com.

UA Project Rock 3 Training Shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Longoria is known for her monochrome looks, specifically workout sets with coordinating sneakers. The “Overboard” star often wears matching separates like crop tops, sweatshirts, and leggings from brands like Alo Yoga, Girlfriend Collective, Athleta and more. The styling hack is one of the most popular this year, creating streamlined outfits through pieces in the same colors and prints. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have also followed suit in single-toned looks this summer.

Longoria is an avid sneaker collector frequently sharing photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. The actress, director, and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo. For more formal occasions, however, Longoria favors pointed-toe pump and sleek sandals from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, and Gianvito Rossi, among others.

