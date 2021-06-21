Eva Longoria Provides the Perfect Work ‘Uniform’ in a Tank, Cozy Joggers and These Sneakers Celebs Love

Eva Longoria is taking the loungewear trend to work.

On Monday, Longoria took to Instagram to share a photo of her working on set in her “directing uniform.” The ensemble included a crisp white tank, which she teamed with navy blue joggers. Coming from Athleta, the pants, which retail for $98, offer a semi-fitted silhouette with a mid-rise waistband.

If you didn’t know this already, loungewear is here to stay. Longoria’s cozy work look is just an example of how the aesthetic is taking new forms outside of the home. Although we spent over a year inside — and in sweats — shoppers shoppers are still looking to dress comfortably — despite being allowed to go out again with COVID-19 restrictions lifting across the U.S.

To continue the comfy theme, Longoria opted for a celebrity favorite choice of footwear: sneakers from Allbirds. Longoria’s pair in particular are the brand’s Women’s Tree Dashers in the geyser (light blue sole) colorway. The sneakers are designed with a breathable tree material and a sugarcane midsole. The style helps produce maximum energy return, minimized odor and flexible — making the style ideal for all-day wear. Shoppers have raved that the sneakers are comfortable, easy to get on and off, fit like a glove and are durable.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds

To Buy: Allbirds Women’s Tree Dashers, $125

In addition to Longoria, celebs including: Emma Roberts, Chloe Bailey, Hilary Duff, Kristen Stewart, Mila Kunis and more love sporting looks from the sustainable label, which launched in 2016.

Click through the gallery to see Eva Longoria’s style evolution.