Eva Longoria Twins With Her Son in the Monochrome Sweatsuit Trend With Victoria Beckham x Reebok Sneakers

Eva Longoria shared her household’s multi-generational affinity for the quarantine loungewear trend and paired her outfit with retro-inspired sneakers on Tuesday.

She wore a tan-colored hoodie sweatshirt in a slightly cropped length teamed with a matching skinny-fit jogger pant.

The “Desperate Housewives” star accessorized the at-home outfit with a black baseball cap that reads “#Housewife” in white lettering.

For footwear, Longoria completed the ensemble with the Reebok VB Dual Court Mid II Shoes in a White/Paper White colorway. Designed by Victoria Beckham, these archive-inspired shoes feature a leather upper construction, an EVA midsole, rubber cup soles and a mid-cut for foot support. The upper portion of the sneaker is complete with panel detailing throughout for a tennis-inspired look. They retail for $250 and are available for purchase on Reebok.com.

Here’s a closer look at the VB Dual Court Mid II Shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The actress has long been known for her cool sneaker and workout style. Recently, casual monochrome outfits and athleisure gear teamed with performance-driven sneakers appear to be the star’s go-to everyday uniform. Last December, Longoria styled her the New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10 sneakers in the light aluminum colorway with a similar black hoodie and sweatpants outfit. Additionally, the Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 sneakers appear to be one of the television personality’s go-to workout shoes and frequently pairs them with monochrome workout sets.

Embrace the star laidback aesthetic with similar white sneakers available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cariuma

Buy Now: Cariuma High Off-White Canvas Sneakers, $98.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Buy Now: Vans SK8 Hi Sneakers, $70.

CREDIT: Courtesy of COS

Buy Now: Cos Canvas High Top Sneakers, $99.

