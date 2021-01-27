Eva Longoria Twins With Her Son in the Monochrome Sweatsuit Trend With Victoria Beckham x Reebok Sneakers

Eva Longoria shared her household’s multi-generational affinity for the quarantine loungewear trend and paired her outfit with retro-inspired sneakers on Tuesday.
She wore a tan-colored hoodie sweatshirt in a slightly cropped length teamed with a matching skinny-fit jogger pant.
The “Desperate Housewives” star accessorized the at-home outfit with a black baseball cap that reads “#Housewife” in white lettering.
For footwear, Longoria completed the ensemble with the Reebok VB Dual Court Mid II Shoes in a White/Paper White colorway. Designed by Victoria Beckham, these archive-inspired shoes feature a leather upper construction, an EVA midsole, rubber cup soles and a mid-cut for foot support. The upper portion of the sneaker is complete with panel detailing throughout for a tennis-inspired look. They retail for $250 and are available for purchase on Reebok.com.
Watch on FN
The actress has long been known for her cool sneaker and workout style. Recently, casual monochrome outfits and athleisure gear teamed with performance-driven sneakers appear to be the star’s go-to everyday uniform. Last December, Longoria styled her the New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10 sneakers in the light aluminum colorway with a similar black hoodie and sweatpants outfit. Additionally, the Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 sneakers appear to be one of the television personality’s go-to workout shoes and frequently pairs them with monochrome workout sets.
Embrace the star laidback aesthetic with similar white sneakers available below.
Buy Now: Cariuma High Off-White Canvas Sneakers, $98.
Buy Now: Vans SK8 Hi Sneakers, $70.
Buy Now: Cos Canvas High Top Sneakers, $99.
Click through this gallery to see how Eva Longoria’s style has evolved over the years.