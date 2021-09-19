Eva Longoria Mixes Business with Athleisure in a Black and White Look Paired With Nike Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Eva Longoria has given “business chic” a new twist.

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress posted a photo on Instagram yesterday in a rather sophisticated moment. For the ensemble, Longoria wore a cream-colored blazer, a white button-down shirt and black stretch pants, which almost gave the look a sporty tuxedo appearance.

To address the shoes, Longoria donned a pair of white Nike sneakers that incorporated silver metallic Nike Swoosh branding on each shoe.

Most would consider Longoria’s essential aesthetic to consist of trendy and comfy styles that feel easy and relaxed that also have a functional, effective athletic vibe. Some of the signature garments she wears include flowy suiting, efficient activewear, edgy bathing suits, flowy button-downs, sleek dresses and cozy sweaters.

When Longoria graces red carpets, she sashays in fashion-forward gowns from luxury high-fashion designers Oscar de la Renta and Marchesa. During more formal occasions, she puts her feet in silhouettes from high-end brands such as Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi. When the actress got married in 2016, she had Victoria Beckham create her wedding dress.

For shoes, Longoria has a penchant for sneakers. Longoria constantly posts her home workouts on Instagram and her sets while directing in shoes from brands including Nike, New Balance, Asics and Puma. Longoria also collaborated with European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo last year to create a trend-based footwear collection.

