Eva Longoria Is All Smiles in the Silkiest Shirt & Shorts Set With Sleek Silver Nikes

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Eva Longoria relaxes while also drawing major attention to her eye-catching sneakers.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday that showed her laughing and enjoying the sunny weather outside. Outfit-wise, Longoria wore a simple white look that incorporated a silky button-down and edgy shorts.

To address the shoes, Longoria popped on a pair of silver Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, which featured a sleek silver upper and a thick, almost platform-like white sole.

Longoria’s essential aesthetic consists of her wearing trendy and comfy styles that feel easy and relaxed that also have an athletic vibe. Some of her signature garments include flowy suiting, efficient activewear, edgy bathing suits, flowy button-downs and cozy sweaters.

When on red carpets, Longoria sashays in fashion-forward gowns from luxury high-fashion designers like Oscar de la Renta and Marchesa. During these formal soirees, she slips her feet in silhouettes from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi. She also has an affinity for designer wedding gowns. Victoria Beckham, Posh Spice turned fashion designing mogul, created Longoria’s wedding dress in 2016.

Longoria’s typical shoe aesthetic gravitates towards sneakers and other athletic variations of footwear. Longoria constantly posts her home workouts on Instagram and her sets while directing in shoes from brands like Nike, New Balance, Asics and even Puma. Longoria has also created a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo last year.

Put on a pair of sleek metallic sneakers and add a touch of stylish edge to your outfits, inspired by Eva Longoria.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Nike Court Vision Low Sneaker, $65.

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Nike Air Max 90 Sneakers, $145.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Prada Monolith Lug-Sole Sneakers, $1050.

Click through the gallery to see Eva Longoria’s chic street style evolution.